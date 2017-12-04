New Guinness World Record Set For Largest Gathering Of Jay And Silent Bob Cosplayers

Snoochie boochies. The cast of AMC‘s Comic Book Men helped set a new Guinness World Records title for the largest gathering of people dressed as Jay and Silent Bob.

Kevin Smith and Comic Book Men stars Walt Flanagan, Mike Zapcic, Ming Chen and Bryan Johnson impersonated the fan-favorite stoners to help make it into the world-famous book.

The feat was accomplished on the December 3 episode of the reality TV series documenting life at Jay and Bob’s Secret Stash, filmmaker Smith’s comic book store located in Red Bank, New Jersey. The store is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

284 cosplayers assembled in front of the storefront, beating out the previous record of 250. Red Bank Mayor Pat Menna was on hand to help celebrate the achievement and gifted Smith the key to the city.

Smith, who plays the oft-silent and aptly-named Silent Bob in his View Askewniverse series of films, accepted the honor alongside longtime friend Jason Mewes, who plays foul-mouthed drug dealer Jay.

Menna declared August 2 “Kevin Smith Day.”

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Smith said while signing off from Comic Book Men.

“It was probably one of the most moving days I’ve ever had in my life and like, it put us in the Guinness World Record Book. How amazing is that? A book that we grew up reading as kids, never imagining we’d be in it, unless like, ‘well, I get any fatter, maybe I could be in it for that.’”

Smith will return to the View Askewniverse and reprise his role as Silent Bob in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, which will see the return of the Quick Stop and Clerks star Brian O’Halloran as Dante.

