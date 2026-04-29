Phineas and Ferb Funko Pops Are Live Now With a Surprising Design Twist

There’s a hundred and four days of summer vacation, and luckily these Phineas and Ferb Funko Pops have arrived just in time to get us started. If you remember spending your summer mornings with Phineas and Ferb, the rambunctious brothers who are almost always up to some ridiculous plan (at least according to their sister Candice) then you’re definitely going to want to check out the latest drop from Funko Pop.

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Released this morning and now available for pre-order, the Pop drop features the brothers’ sister Candice, voiced by Ashley Tisdale, as well as the evil villain Dr. Doofenshmirtz and his daughter Vanessa, voiced by Dan Povenmire and Olivia Olson, respectively.

These 3 characters look wonderful as Funko Pops. Interestingly enough, this entire collection of Phineas and Ferb characters aren’t really in the Funko Pop form we’ve come to know in love. The designers of these Pops must’ve decided that the original Phineas and Ferb design is too beloved to mess with, because these figures basically keep their exact cartoon look. Dr. Doofenshmirtz, in particular, looks just like himself with his diamond-shaped head and maniacal tapping fingers.

All three Funko Pops are currently available at Entertainment Earth for $14.99 each, with an estimated delivery set for June of this year. And luckily for you, Phineas and Ferb fan, the two brothers are also still up at EE.

The Ferb Funko Pop can be ordered right now, and its in-stock, so there’ll basically be no wait for that one. Phineas’ Funko Pop! is unfortunately backordered, but you can still place your backordered order if you’d like.

Lastly, the mysterious, crime-fighting Perry the Platypus can also still be pre-ordered at EE, with an estimated delivery set for next month. If you’d rather a Perry who isn’t all crime-fighty and hat-wearing, then maybe this Perry the Platypus Funko Pop is better for you, available over on Amazon right now.

All of these Phineas and Ferb Funko Pops are being released just in time for the new animated movie that was recently announced. The new movie from series co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, will be based around a time-travel plot that’s sure to get the brothers and all their friends stuck in a wacky adventure. It’s going to be great for longtime and newfound fans to be back in the silly universe of great inventions and hilarious puns.

Want to stay up to date with all the latest Disney Channel collectibles and Funko Pops? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!