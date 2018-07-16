Jenna Dewan Joins ‘The Resident’ Season 2 at Fox

Jenna Dewan is joining the cast of The Resident when the medical drama returns for its second season this fall on Fox.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Dewan will star as Julian Lynn.

Lynn is described as a “sharp and sophisticated medical device rep with an ability to connect with just about anybody. Her warmth, beauty and charisma make her highly effective at a job she loves.”

Dewan joins other current cast members of the series, including Matt Czuchry, Emily Van Camp, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Jane Leeves and Glenn Morshower.

Interestingly, Dewan was supposed to be involved with another Fox series, Mixtape, but that was not picked up by the network. Instead, Netflix has given a greenlight for the musical drama, which will reportedly be roughly 10 episodes long.

In addition to The Resident and Mixtape, Dewan is also still the host of World of Dance, an reality competition show on NBC that is executive produced by Jennifer Lopez.

Dewan also has a couple of films on the way, the first of which is The Wedding Year, a romantic comedy co-starring Sarah Hyland (Modern Family), Tyler James Williams (The Walking Dead), Anna Camp (True Blood), Patrick Warburton (Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events) and comedian Wanda Sykes.

After that, Dewan will appear in Berlin, I Love You. Little is known about the film at this time, but it is said to be a romantic anthology film containing multiple stories.

In addition to Dewan, the film’s all-star cast includes Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley, Jim Sturgess, Luke Wilson, Mickey Rourke, Hayden Panettiere, Dianna Agron, Diego Luna, and Iwan Rheon.

In a recent interview with Elle, Dewan opened up about her life and career, specifically addressing why she is “picky” about some projects.

“Being a dancer, you’re ingrained with this mentality to make it work, and you can do it all, but as I matured… and had a child, I’ve realized that you do the things you’re meant to do,” she confessed. “You have to protect that and trust that even though you’re saying no to things, there are a ton of other, better yeses that will be coming.”

She also spoke candidly about her split from estranged husband Channing Tatum, revealing that there is no bad blood between the two of them.

“We started out as friends, and I would say it was an instant recognition. When we met [on the set of Step Up in 2005] it felt like we had known each other for many years,” Dewan said. “Ultimately, no matter what Chan and I are doing, we’re really great friends. I think that will never change, no matter what.”