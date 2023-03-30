Living Single Trends After Jennifer Aniston's Friends Cancel Culture Comments
Living Single is trending because of Jennifer Aniston's "cancel culture" remarks about Friends. In an interview with AFP this week, the actress decried audiences' "sensitivity" to the beloved sitcom. (When thinking about how "canceled" Friends is right now, one should consider that Warner Bros. Discovery actually shelled out a ton of money for the reunion special and streaming rights just a few years ago…) But, of course, fans of Living Single quickly pointed out that the show she's talking about borrows many elements from the Queen Latifah sitcom that premiered a year beforehand. It's a classic case of "the Internet never forgets." Check out Latifah discussing those curious similarities down below with James Corden!
"There were things that were never intentional and others … well, we should have thought it through, but I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now," Aniston began. "Now, it's a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life. You could joke about a bigot and have a laugh — that was hysterical. It was about educating people on how ridiculous people were. And now, we're not allowed to do that."
Did you ever know this fun TV fact? Let us know in the comments down below?
An easy connection to make
Real ones know the connection between Living Single and Jennifer Aniston pic.twitter.com/sCRvLNaI4y— Joseph Lamour 🇭🇹🏳️🌈 (@lamour) March 29, 2023
The real issue at hand
I mean, I think the bigger issue is the creators blatantly ripped off Living Single and made a version of NYC with almost no people of color, but go off I guess?? https://t.co/5yP7DFM0UE— Hilary Banks (@soniamariesays) March 29, 2023
We all love Max
Max is a mood. #livingsingle is on HBO and the nostalgia is strong. Chilled me out after #TLOS pic.twitter.com/h7IK29BUWh— Cat Random (@CatRandom2) March 18, 2023
A lot of differences
The gag is Living Single was more influential because it portrayed complex Black characters in a positive light, that didn’t make racial stereotypes the basis of their entire personalities. Young black men & women who were educated, funny and down to earth. FRIENDS could never. pic.twitter.com/3RKeTK2i8c— Sunflower Babe 🌻 (@softyellowpetal) March 29, 2023
So many people saying this
Nobody is offended by that show. I’m only offended they stole the concept from Living Single and went on to get all this glory but it’s what they do https://t.co/YxqGtYYpDu— “Rasheeda Got Bags!” (@geektify) March 29, 2023
Some gems being dropped
Bringing this back since Living Single trending 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FgwWbzi4bI— Det. Loretta Green 🕵🏾 (@glynderella_) March 30, 2023
Seriously.
A reminder that another Warner Bros-made show, Living Single, not only predates Friends by a year but did everything Friends did first, better, and in half the time with a more realistic NYC on a much smaller network.
And it's still relevant & funny. https://t.co/8qqwA90kWg— Jeff Harris (@nemalki) March 29, 2023
One time for an absolute classic
The Living Single theme song occasionally pops in my head 😂 I miss these kinda songs for tv shows (that final horn goes hard) pic.twitter.com/4JtE9XivCi— Joshua Gresham aka “Gresh” (@JoshGreshamORG) March 26, 2023