Living Single Trends After Jennifer Aniston's Friends Cancel Culture Comments

Living Single is trending because of Jennifer Aniston's "cancel culture" remarks about Friends. In an interview with AFP this week, the actress decried audiences' "sensitivity" to the beloved sitcom. (When thinking about how "canceled" Friends is right now, one should consider that Warner Bros. Discovery actually shelled out a ton of money for the reunion special and streaming rights just a few years ago…) But, of course, fans of Living Single quickly pointed out that the show she's talking about borrows many elements from the Queen Latifah sitcom that premiered a year beforehand. It's a classic case of "the Internet never forgets." Check out Latifah discussing those curious similarities down below with James Corden!

"There were things that were never intentional and others … well, we should have thought it through, but I don't think there was a sensitivity like there is now," Aniston began. "Now, it's a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life. You could joke about a bigot and have a laugh — that was hysterical. It was about educating people on how ridiculous people were. And now, we're not allowed to do that."

