Love & Death Trailer Starring Elizabeth Olsen Released by HBO Max

Fact is often stranger than fiction, which is exactly what makes the upcoming HBO Max series Love & Death such an unsettling story, as teased in an all-new trailer. The series is inspired by the real-life crimes of Candy Montgomery, who shockingly murdered her friend from church with an axe, Betty Gore. Elizabeth Olsen stars in the series as Candy, with the series also starring Jesse Plemons and Lily Rabe. The series was also inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs by Joe Bob Briggs and Jim Atkinson, which chronicled the crimes. Check out the all-new trailer for Love & Death below before it premieres on HBO Max on April 27th.

The series is described, "Love & Death takes a close look at Candy Montgomery's shift from a bright, devout Christian housewife to a merciless ax-murderer and the peculiar affair that started it all. Set in a close-knit, trusting Texas community full of carefree families and faithful churchgoers, it's an idyllic picture -- and the perfect cover for dangerous secrets and vicious jealousy left unchecked. With executive producers David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and stars Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons, the limited series promises sky-high pedigree, style with substance, and the complex, psychological nuance necessary for such an unbelievable true crime story."

Patrick Fugit, Krysten Ritter, Tom Pelphrey, Keir Gilchrist, and Elizabeth Marvel also star in the series.

"This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, shared when the series was first announced. "We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable."

"We cannot imagine a more perfect artist to play the leading role of Candy than Elizabeth Olsen," Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group added. "Her talent, charisma, and energy can bewitch audiences like no other. We're proud to be collaborating with a world-class creative team of Lesli, David, and Nicole on this thrilling and intriguing series and to bring another exciting premium property to our partners at HBO Max."

Love & Death premieres on HBO Max on April 27th.

