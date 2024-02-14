Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence on Ayo Edebiri's Apology at Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live has made headlines for some unexpected reasons this season, with a number of host and musical guest pairings that have been full of surprises. One particularly buzzworthy one was The Bear star Ayo Edebiri hosting the series' latest episode on February 3rd, with pop icon Jennifer Lopez serving as the musical guest. The pairing caught attention after years-old comments of Edebiri poking fun at Lopez resurfaced online, with the snafu even being referenced in one of the episode's sketches. In a recent profile with Variety, Lopez addressed the whole ordeal, and revealed that Edebiri approached her backstage to apologize in person for the comments.

"She was mortified and very sweet," Lopez revealed. "She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things. She felt really badly and loved my performance because we had just done my soundcheck and she actually got to hear me perform. She was just like, 'I'm so f-cking sorry, it was so awful of me.' It's funny. I've heard similar things said about me throughout my career, so it really didn't affect me."

What Did Ayo Edebiri Say About Jennifer Lopez?

During a 2020 episode of the Scam Goddess podcast, Edebiri jokingly argued that Lopez's Super Bowl halftime show performance was a "scam" in and of itself, suggesting that the pop star can not actually sing.

"Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time. Because JLo is performing at the Superbowl halftime show...Her whole career is one long scam...She thinks she's on multiple tracks, but it's not her. I think she thinks that she's still good even though like she's not singing for most of these songs. I was reading up because I became fascinated for myself. And a lot of the write ups to the song will be like 'JLo didn't have time to make it to the studio. JLo was busy.' It's like, doing what? Not singing obviously."

Who Is in the Saturday Night Live Cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

