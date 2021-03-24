Jeopardy! Fans Are Boycotting Over Dr. Oz Hosting

Since the death of beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek late last year, the popular quiz show has seen a series of celebrity guest hosts step behind the podium, but Dr. Mehmet Oz's turn hasn't gone over especially well with fans. Dr. Oz began his two-week hosting stint on Monday, but since then, fans have begun calling for a boycott of the show as well as the removal of Dr. Oz from hosting.

According to People, there was controversy around Dr. Oz's hosting role even before Monday. When the Dr. Oz Show host was announced as an upcoming celebrity host, a group of former Jeopardy! contestants and winners wrote a letter expressing opposition to the casting, stating that the doctor's casting is "in opposition to everything Jeopardy! stands for" and would celebrate "talking head[s] at the expense of academic rigor and consensus."

The letter specifically noted Dr. Oz's past medical opinions shared on his own show.

"Throughout his nearly two decades on television, he has used his authority as a doctor to push harmful ideas onto the American public, in stark contrast with his oath to first do no harm," the letter claimed. "Dr. Oz represents what has become a dubious trend in America: the elevation of the credentialed talking head at the expense of academic rigor and consensus."

Despite Dr. Oz starting his guest-hosting role with a tribute to Trebek by sharing a favorite memory of his late friend, fans still took to social media calling for a boycott of the show with many displeased that Monday's episode was raising money for a charity that Dr. Oz sits on the Board of Directors for, HealthCorps.

You can read on for some of the "#BoycottJeopardy" sentiments and let us know your thoughts in the comments.