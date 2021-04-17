Jeopardy Fans Hate Show Selecting Joe Buck As Guest Host

Jeopardy fans don’t sound too keen on Joe Buck being made the new host of the show. News came down this weekend about the sports commentator getting his chance at the podium and people lost their minds. Aaron Rodgers just got done with his stint and the fanbase found that time largely palatable. But, when Buck came into the picture, there was a ton of backlash on social media. It doesn’t help that a large social campaign for Reading Rainbow legend Levar Burton took off in recent weeks as well. Unfortunately for the people watching at home, it looks as though the baseball personality will get his fair shake. However, he’ll have an uphill climb ahead of him as the fanbase can hold a grudge when it wants to. The period after the passing of Alex Trebek has been filled with good moments and some stinkers. So, it’s just a matter of seeing where this hosting tenure falls on that spectrum.

Joe Buck as the next Jeopardy host?? pic.twitter.com/PTsA7xqFbM — Zak (@ZakKelly96) April 17, 2021

Show producer Mike Richards talked to Deadline about the process of landing on a permanent host not that long ago.

“The search is going very well, there are a lot of people very interested in hosting Jeopardy!, which is gratifying, and also appropriately reverent of the shoes they will be stepping into. We have had some great conversations with people," Richards told Deadline. “We are going to take our time and talk to a lot of people, have some people guest host and see what our fans think as well."

"You will also see big-name people who are not going to be considered for the role but they just love the show, love Alex and wanted to pay tribute,” Richards added. “So not everyone who comes on is auditioning. We are going to go in a lot of different directions, I don’t think we want to be in a hurry to name a new person. We all are still mourning the loss — certainly I am — of Alex, and I think just turning around and naming someone would be irresponsible and not thoughtful, which is antithesis of Jeopardy!“

