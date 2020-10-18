Jim Carrey Trends After Saturday Night Live Fans Call for His Replacement as Joe Biden

A vocal group of Saturday Night Live viewers has had enough of Jim Carrey's Joe Biden impersonation. Carrey is trending on Twitter after the latest episode of the sketch comedy show as SNL fans call for his replacement as Vice President Biden. Carrey debuted in the role in SNL's high-rated 46th season premiere, replacing Woody Harrelson. Some took instant offense to the casting as part of a recent SNL trend of handing high-profile impersonations to outside celebrities instead of regular cast members. Carrey's performance has received mixed reviews, but it seems his third episode was the breaking point for many viewers.

Carrey appeared as Biden in last night's "Dueling Town Halls" cold open sketch satirizing Biden and President Donald J. Trump's solo town hall events from earlier in the week. The SNL writers paint Carrey's Biden as a long-winded old-timer. By the end of the sketch, Carrey is doing Biden as his Biden impersonates Mr. Rogers and Bob Ross. The criticisms on Twitter say that Carrey can't seem to capture Biden's essence. Others say his Biden impersonation is too close to his past characters like Ace Ventura and Fire Marshall Bill. Some are placing the blame on the show's writers.

Photo by Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images