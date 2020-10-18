Jim Carrey Trends After Saturday Night Live Fans Call for His Replacement as Joe Biden
A vocal group of Saturday Night Live viewers has had enough of Jim Carrey's Joe Biden impersonation. Carrey is trending on Twitter after the latest episode of the sketch comedy show as SNL fans call for his replacement as Vice President Biden. Carrey debuted in the role in SNL's high-rated 46th season premiere, replacing Woody Harrelson. Some took instant offense to the casting as part of a recent SNL trend of handing high-profile impersonations to outside celebrities instead of regular cast members. Carrey's performance has received mixed reviews, but it seems his third episode was the breaking point for many viewers.
Carrey appeared as Biden in last night's "Dueling Town Halls" cold open sketch satirizing Biden and President Donald J. Trump's solo town hall events from earlier in the week. The SNL writers paint Carrey's Biden as a long-winded old-timer. By the end of the sketch, Carrey is doing Biden as his Biden impersonates Mr. Rogers and Bob Ross. The criticisms on Twitter say that Carrey can't seem to capture Biden's essence. Others say his Biden impersonation is too close to his past characters like Ace Ventura and Fire Marshall Bill. Some are placing the blame on the show's writers.
What do you think of Jim Carrey's performance as Joe Biden? Let us know in the comments section, and keep reading to see some of Twitter's reactions.
Photo by Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Good god #snl you have to dump this Jim Carrey casting dumpster fire. His impression is so disconnected from Biden it’s absolutely painful to watch. pic.twitter.com/DWx3eWWGI8— Humean Being (@HumeanStew) October 18, 2020
It pains me to say this, because I truly love Jim Carrey—but I'm not a fan of his Joe Biden. Jason Sudeikis and Woody Harrelson were much better imo— Taylor Barrett @ 🏡 | BLM (@TaylorMBarrett) October 18, 2020
Jim Carrey just doesn't channel Biden well. Jason Sudeikis still #1#SNL pic.twitter.com/PUpgYYbR7w— 死神 (@SFShinigami) October 18, 2020
I was so EXCITED about Jim Carrey playing Biden, but it REALLY ISN'T WORKING. #SNL They need to bring back @jasonsudeikis— Crystal (@CrystalTweets19) October 18, 2020
Jim Carrey’s Fire Marshall Bill on SNL is ok if he’s playing (FL Sen.) Rick Scott, not Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/XaybifxJgx— AntiQuo ✿ ✿ ✿ ꕤ ꕤ 🏴☠️ (@femme_phememe) October 18, 2020
Holy shit Jim Carrey’s Biden impression is TERRIBLE #SNL— Abysmulled cider (@AbysmalDepths) October 18, 2020
Totally agree. @nbcsnl needs to have a thread of reality for it to be funny. Love Jim Carrey, but he or the writers are not doing right by the portrayal of Biden. They have had no problem in the past picking sides, right now, that skit is offensively indecisive https://t.co/2ANPjib9oe— Gail 🗽Blue Storm 2020🌊 (@4ChangingTides) October 18, 2020
SNL opening just garbage.Jim Carrey should go back to being Ace Ventura.Jason Sudeikus or Woody Harrelson as Biden and Baldwin as Trump he sucks at that just tiring https://t.co/wCQt7AQEJC thing about SNL is Weekend Update.Period !— Rocky Top T (@Volzman711) October 18, 2020
I will take Woody Harrelson over Jim Carrey any day #SNL #JoeBiden— Chris Reardon (@theoldcj) October 18, 2020
I think Jim Carrey is hilarious but he's totally wrong to do Biden. He's just doing a version of Fire Marshall Bill. LOL #SaturdayNightLive— Jennifer Watts (@JenniferEWatts) October 18, 2020