Jimmy Fallon Issues Apology for Blackface SNL Sketch
Jimmy Fallon has found himself in hot water hours after a decades-old sketch from Saturday Night Live has surfaced online that features the comedian in blackface. In the sketch, the SNL alumnus is impersonating Chris Rock, and Twitter isn't having it. The video started making its rounds online Monday night and in the overnight hours, #jimmyfallonisoverparty became a worldwide trending topic, where it remains late Tuesday afternoon.
Fallon has since taken to his own Twitter account to issue an apology for the sketch, saying there's no excuse for it. "In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this," Fallon tweeted Tuesday. "I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable."
The sketch first aired in 2000 and features Fallon as Chris Rock and longtime SNL mainstay Darrell Hammond as Regis Philbin, the host of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? at the time.
Cover photo by NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.