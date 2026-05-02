John C McGinley Has the Perfect Pitch For Scrubs Season 11 After Dr Cox’s Heartbreaking Twist

The excellent Scrubs revival has now finished, with the happy news that it will continue for the show’s eleventh season. That much always looked a strong possibility, given how well it’s been received, and the final episodes introduced three important stories for what will become Scrubs Season 11. Not only did Neil Flyn’s fan-favorite Janitor return in the finale to continue JD’s torment, but JD also found what could be new love with Rachel Bilson’s Emma, and of course, Dr. Cox’s heartbreaking diagnosis – which he believed would kill him – set up a new chapter in his relationship with JD.

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Today, John C. McGinley is appearing at ComicCon Napoli, where ComicBook’s Liz Declan was in attendance and was able to ask a question about Dr Cox’s future. But before he got to that, McGinley spoke about the dream scenario he wants to see in the second season of the Scrubs revival, and it involves his mortal enemy: Hugh Jackman…

“I think it would be awesome in the revival of Scrubs… it would never happen because we’re up in Vancouver… but if Hugh Jackman came and was sick and he had to come to the hospital and Doctor Cox would be like, “what the f*ck?!” That would be genius. That would be so great. You know, what would be really good? Doctor Cox has become sick. In season 10, Cox gets a kidney, problem, and so he’s gonna be a patient now for a while. What would be genius is if Hugh Jackman was in a bed next to him in the hospital and they were just chirping away.”

McGinley also comically explained why Cox actually hates Jackman: “It all comes from the writer of the show, Bill Lawrence is jealous because Hugh Jackman is a great actor. He’s a great singer. He’s a great dancer. He does Broadway musicals. He does Marvel. He does everything and Bill Lawrence is jealous of him. So he made Doctor Cox jealous of that’s, that’s where it comes from. That’s the genesis of Doctor Cox and Hugh Jackman. I’ve never met Hugh Jackman, John McGinley. By all accounts, he’s the single nicest guy on the planet: he’s very handsome and, but I’m not jealous of you. That’s all Bill Lawrence. And Bill Lawrence had fun with that.”

Dr Cox Perfectly Explains Why He Didn’t Want JD to Be His Doctor

When Dr Cox was diagnosed with his autoimmune disease in episode 8 of the revived Scrubs Season 10, everything changed, forcing a major shift in Cox and JD’s relationship. He initially refused to allow JD to be his doctor, in order to protect him from the emotional toll it would take. ComicBook’s Liz Declan asked McGinley whether the specter of Ben’s death in Season 3 might cause Perry some concerns after the emotionally devastating events and JD’s close involvement in Ben’s care when he died. Could their new dynamic and Cox’s own fatalism reopen those wounds? McGinley seems resolute that their relationship is far too close for that:

“As we see, in the 8th episode of this new season, the last thing on earth that Doctor Cox wants to do is expose JD to what I think Doctor Cox perceives as a fatal malady, and he doesn’t want to drag JD down with him until he realizes he’s so scared and he has to tell JD for the first time in 10 years, “I need you.” And to me, it’s the best episode we ever did – next to when Brendan Frasier came on. We were all crying on the set, and the camera picked it all up, and it’s very moving, and I didn’t see that one coming.”

In the same response to our question, McGinley also explained how his return came to be: “They called me because I was doing the Steve Carell show on Warner Brothers, concurrently, with what those guys were up in Vancouver shooting and I was in Burbank and Zach called and said, “I have a great story idea”, and I’m like, what? Because in the first episode, I give Zach the hospital; I make him the new chief of medicine. And so I didn’t know how we’re going to reintegrate Dr Cox into the show when the show with Rooster stopped, and I could go back up to Vancouver.”

Intriguingly, McGinley also says his idea for Cox’s return was very different to the final episode: “So Zach called me from Vancouver, and he said, what if we make Cox a patient? And I just thought that if we make Cox the worst patient in the history of patients, you know, somebody who just wants to micromanage everything, but Zach said even better than that is make him really sick and scared. That was great.”

At this point, McGinley’s answer turned even more personal, as he revealed the real life influence he drew from for the emotional episode, and offered important context for why he refused JD’s care:

“I guess what really resonated for me is that, as a parent – as a father of three children – my wife and I had this discussion years ago that she said, “what do you think your number one job is in this family?” And I said, “to provide for you guys.” And Nicole said, “my number one job is to protect these kids.” And I think in a matriarchal way, I defaulted to what Nicole was saying with Zach.

I think my job with Zach in that episode – and I say it to him a couple of times, is to protect him from what’s going on with me. “I want to protect you from this. This isn’t your journey. This is my descent into this malady,” and that’s really rich to say to someone. I mean, we mostly only say that to either our best friends or people in our families, is I want to protect you from something because we can’t really protect everybody from much. We can try, but that’s a big thing to try to do to protect someone. And so for Cox repeatedly in that episode to say I’m trying to protect you from, from this. That’s as good as it gets.”

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