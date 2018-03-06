First Look At John Cena’s Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Villain Revealed

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles got all new looks for their new series, and now we have our first look at their brand new villain.

That would be Baron Draxum, who will be voiced by WWE superstar John Cena in the new series. Draxum is an alchemist warrior mutant who wants to turn all of humanity into mutants as well, and his look very much fits that description. He has gargoyle-like pauldrons on his shoulders, a horned helmet, and features light blue skin. His hair is a mix of purple and red, and he wears blue, gold, and teal-tinted armor.

You have to be pretty intimidating to pull off a color scheme like that, but if Cena delivers the intense vocal performance he’s showed fans before in a WWE ring, he should more than be able to sell it.

You can see the new design for Baron Draxum above.

The Turtles and the city they inhabit have also received some visual upgrades, with each hero based on a different type of turtle. Raphael (voiced by Omar Miller) is based on a snapping turtle, which explains his more imposing size. Leonardo (voiced by Ben Schwartz) is based on a red-eared slider, while Michelangelo (voiced by Brandon Mychal Smith) is based on a box turtle. Donatello (voiced by Josh Brener) is based on a soft-shell turtle.

You can’t have a series with Splinter and April O’Neil though, and both will be along for the ride. Splinter is voiced by Eric Bauza, while April O’Neil is voiced by Kat Graham.

The new designs and personalities have received some mixed reviews, and you can see how the internet handled the changes here.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will consist of 26 episodes and is co-executive produced by Andy Suriano (Samurai Jack) and Ant Ward (TMNT). The series will be directed by longtime voice actor Rob Paulsen, who voiced Donatello in the previous series.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will debut on Nickelodeon later this year.