John Mulaney’s SNL Meme with Pete Davidson Has Fans in Tears

John Mulaney is hosting SNL tonight and the laughs were free-flowing. One particular sketch with Pete Davidson had people really laughing though. The setting of the sketch seems pretty normal as an uncle, plays by Mulaney, has his family over for a visit. They’re celebrating his daughter, and the conversation quickly becomes a bit awkward. He targets his nephew, played by Davidson, about his life away at college. Things are a little bit awkward as Mulaney asks some questions about the computers they have at the institution the kid is attending. But, it gets even more awkward from there.

Davidson tries to shrug it off, but Mulaney unveils what is really going on. He’s figured out that his nephew has made him into a meme. Now, this is far beyond the realm of Crying Michael Jordan or Hide The Pain Harold, it gets dark very quickly. The kid has taken the profile picture on his uncle’s Facebook account and given it the bottom/top text treatment. So, people have been making all sorts of jokes about the older man being a virgin or other wild scenarios. There’s even one shared by Ice T.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are jokes about him enjoying Green Book and the host going to heaven to be bullied. All of the posts are hashtagged with #WhiteCollarVirgin. Just when you think it can’t get any more zany, Mulaney reveals that Davidson might have made the most egregious one of all. Both of his parents quickly deny that he really meant anything by it. But, that all goes out the window when the host reveals the original post on Reddit arguing that Mulaney’s character looked like a pedophile. Then the entire thing flips on its head with Davidson turning to the camera and becoming a meme of his own.

Of course, the Internet got a hold of the template and here are some of the wildest riffs on the meme below:

Childish, but hysterical

Ouch

Bad times had by all

Memeing uncles?

the memes are here!

#SNL Waiting for the onslaught of #WhiteCollarVirgin memes of John Mulaney…. Damn, he’s so funny. — TalentlessMedia (@TalentlessMedia) March 1, 2020

Powerpoint is important