Is Saturday Night Live Back Tonight?

For the second straight week, NBC's Saturday Night Live is on a mini-winter vacation. In lieu of a new episode, the National Broadcasting Company is replaying the January 25th episode, which featured Adam Driver and Halsey and host and musical guest, respectively. Though not having a new episode since February 8th — featuring RuPaul and Justin Bieber — the live sketch comedy returns next week, February 29th with a new slate of hosts and musical guests.

Next weekend, Saturday Night Live alumnus John Mulaney is returning to host for his third time, having previously served as a writer for the series for six years. As a writer, he ended up winning an Emmy in 2011 for Justin Timberlake's opening monologue. He'll be joined next week by Talking Heads frontman and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee David Byrne.

The only other cast announcements for the season fall during the week after next, where James Bond and No Time to Die star Daniel Craig is reportedly set to make another hosting appearance. It'd be his second hosting gig on the show after his debut on October 6, 2012 and is part of the marketing push in the lead up to release of No Time to Die on April 10th. It's expected he'll be joined by fan-favorite hip hop artist The Weeknd.

No Time to Die will be Craig's last role as the super spy James Bond, a role he's played since 2005. "This is it. That’s it, it’s over," he previously told EW about his final film as Bond. "But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did."

