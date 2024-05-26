Johnny Wactor, General Hospital Star, Dead at 37 After Robbery Attempt

Johnny Wactor, a career actor best-known for starring on General Hospital, has tragically died at just 37 years of age. On Sunday, TMZ broke the news of Wactor's death, with his mother having confirmed the the story to the publication. According to Wactor's mother, Scarlett, the actor was killed during an attempted car robbery in downtown Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

Per the actor's mother, Wactor found his car being broken into in Los Angeles and did not attempt to interfere. Despite his leaving the situation alone, Wactor was shot by one of the men at his car. Wactor was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In addition to the words from Wactor's mother to TMZ, the actor's death has also been confirmed by his agent, David Shaul.

"Johnny Wactor was a spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him," Shaul said in a statement to Variety. "Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be. Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

Wactor has appeared in numerous films and TV shows over the years, but it most well-known for playing Brando Corbin on the hit daytime soap General Hospital. He appeared in 164 episodes of General Hospital from 2020-2022. Additionally, Wactor has popped up in popular shows like Westworld, Station 19, Criminal Minds, The OA, and Army Wives.