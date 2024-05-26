Glen Powell Gives Captain Planet Movie Update: "I'm Optimistic"

Glen Powell is currently starring in Richard Linklater's Hit Man, a movie he also co-wrote with the director. Powell's previous writing credits include the short film, J.A.W., and the upcoming TV show, Chad Powers. However, there's one project in particular fans are waiting for Powell to write. It was previously reported that the actor would be co-writing a Captain Planet movie, which is being produced by Paramount Pictures and Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way production company. Powell recently gave an update about the film while speaking with Collider.

"God, I freaking hope so," he replied excitedly when asked about the project. "Trust me, we have been working hard on that one for a long time. I'm optimistic about his future, but you never know the timeline."

Powell's last update about the film came last year when speaking with Entertainment Tonight. "I think those conversations will be happening shortly," he explained. "I know [Leonardo] DiCaprio is super passionate about it. I'm super passionate about it. I think it could be great... I want that one to work. I'd love to play that superhero."

"I mean, they've tried to make it into a superhero movie before, but they kind of did like an earnest take and ours is way more subversive and fun and like dark and irreverent," Powell previously told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. "Sometimes you have to think of these things logically. If you have a blue superhero with a green mullet, you can't do like an earnest take on that. You have to go at it from a fun [direction]."

What Is Glenn Powell's Next Film?

Hit Man isn't the only project Powell has coming out this summer. The actor is starring in Twisters, the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 classic. You can read the description below:

"Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during her college years who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi (Golden Globe nominee Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Powell), the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew, the more dangerous the better. As storm season intensifies, terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed, and Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams find themselves squarely in the paths of multiple storm systems converging over central Oklahoma in the fight of their lives."

Hit Man is now playing in select theaters on May 24th and will arrive on Netflix on June 7th. Twisters is set to land in theaters on July 19th.