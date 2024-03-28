Stranger Things Season 5 Set Photo Leads to Fan Speculation

The fifth season of Stranger Things is currently in production, and the highly-anticipated final season is expected to drop on Netflix next year. Fans have already been treated to some set photos, and it's led to a lot of speculation. One recent post from series co-creator Ross Duffer features a new look at Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, and there's a lot to unpack. First, the post is captioned, "Happy birthday Will!" which is a joke within the fandom. However, the real head-turner is the second image of the post, which sees Schnapp in what appears to be Castle Byers from Season One. And he's lying next to... himself?

In the photo, present-day Schnapp is on the ground next to an actor who is dressed exactly like Will from the show's first season. This has caused a lot of speculation in the comments. Could this be a dream? A flashback? A trick played by Vecna? Take a look at the photo in the post below, and tell us your theories!

How Will Stranger Things End?

"I'm gonna just make a bold statement," David Harbour told ComicBook.com last year. "Each year, it feels like the show's getting bigger and bigger and more exciting. And we have a real responsibility to knock it out of the park in the final season. So if we don't, give me all of your fan rage. Write the petitions. Go ahead, do it. Because I'm going down there next week to start and I'm going to pour my whole heart into this thing. I've read some of the scripts and in my mind, they're stunningly beautiful. It's time. We're going to knock it out of the park. We're going to deliver you the finale that you need, that you want, that I want."

Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, recently revealed that their pitch for the fifth season was a tear-jerker.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things is expected to return for its final season next year.