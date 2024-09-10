Josh Brolin Turns Down Role Hal Jordan Role in DC's Green Lantern TV Show

Josh Brolin has decided he won't be starring in the upcoming Green Lantern series for HBO. The actor has a history portraying comic book characters on the big screen, with roles as the Mad Titan Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Cable in 20th Century Fox's Deadpool 2. As DC looks to increase its TV and movie output, an HBO show starring the Green Lanterns has been discussed, with the series getting a retooling and taking on the title of Lanterns. After reports that Brolin was up for a starring role in HBO's Green Lantern show, it appears that won't be happening after all.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Josh Brolin has passed on a role in Lanterns. Brolin was reportedly set to play Hal Jordan, who Ryan Reynolds famously portrayed in the negatively reviewed Green Lantern film from 2011. The outlet reports that Brolin received an offer to play Hal Jordan at the end of August, but took until this past weekend to ultimately pass on the role. Matthew McConaughey, who has also been linked to the series, reportedly won't be starring in Lanterns either.

Chris Mundy (Ozark, True Detective: Night Country) is the showrunner for Lanterns, with Mundy co-writing alongside Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and DC comic writer Tom King. King is an Eisner Award winner for his work on Batman and Mister Miracle, and his Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is being adapted into a feature film starring Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon).

(Photo: Josh Brolin in Deadpool 2; Hal Jordan of the Green Lantern Corps. - 20th Century Fox/DC)

What is DC Studios' Green Lantern series about?

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. The roles of Hal and John Stewart have yet to be cast at this time. The Green Lantern show has been compared to True Detective as far as the vibe that the creatives are going for.

"We are elated to be reuniting with both Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC's 'Green Lantern,'" Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, said in a statement when Lanterns was officially greenlit. "As part of James and Peter's vision for the DC Universe, this first new live action series will mark an exciting new era."

"We're thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm," DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran said in a statement. "John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC's most compelling characters, and LANTERNS brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we're launching next summer with Superman."