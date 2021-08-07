Josh Peck Addresses the Possibility of a Drake & Josh Reboot, Shares His Nickelodeon History

✖

Josh Peck is currently starring in the new Disney+ series, Turner & Hooch, which is based on the 1989 movie of the same name that starred Tom Hanks and a Bordeaux Mastiff. Long before Peck was working with Disney, the actor was known for his roles in various Nickelodeon projects starting with Snow Day and The Amanda Show and eventually his big hit, Drake & Josh, which he starred in alongside Drake Bell. This year, Bell was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to charges of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Peck recently commented on the news, saying, "It's upsetting, and it's an unfortunate situation. It's disappointing." Despite the fact that we're currently living in the age of reboots and revivals, it's unlikely we'll ever see a Drake & Josh revival due to Bell's recent troubles. However, during a recent chat with Peck, ComicBook.com asked the star if he'd ever be interested in seeing a Drake & Josh reboot in the similar vein of his new Turner & Hooch series.

"Not really, no. I never think about it in that way. I think there's certain shows that have done it really well, like Fuller House, which I was lucky enough to do a few episodes of. And I think what really worked for them was that it wasn't really about the uncles so much anymore. It was about DJ and Stephanie and Kimmy. They were really lucky because they were important characters from the original who then were able to make it their own in the reboot. So I think if you're going to do it, I think you have to do it like that, and have just a really strong idea and not just do it because it was once great," Peck explained.

We also brought up The Amanda Show, and Peck shared the story of how he became so involved with the world of Nickelodeon.

"Before [The Amanda Show], I did a movie for Nickelodeon called Snow Day with Chevy Chase and Chris Elliot. "Snow Day was really the thing... I would audition for All That all the time, which was the original sketch comedy show for kids on Nickelodeon. And it was Amanda [Bynes] and Kenan [Thompson] and Kel [Mitchell] and all these including Nick Cannon. And it was my dream and I never could get on it. I auditioned maybe nine times and they just wanted nothing to do with me. And I booked Snow Day and I'll never forget, I was talking to some guy, random guy, but I was 12-years-old talking crap, making him laugh, doing bits from my stand-up act," Peck explained.

"And my mom found her way over and was like, 'You know who you were just talking to?' And I said, 'Who?' And she said, 'It's the president of Nickelodeon, a guy named Albie Hecht.' And she said, 'You should mention that you want to be on All That.' And I did. I'll never forget, nine months later, I got a call from Albie telling me, 'Josh, I'm going to fly you and your mom out to California to be on The Amanda Show.' So laying down the framework in Alberta, Canada, where we were shooting Snow Day, nine months later made for The Amanda Show. And one year later made for Drake & Josh. So shout out Albie, I'd be nowhere without him."

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Josh Peck or watch the full video at the top of the page.

Turner & Hooch releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesday.