Josh Peck Joins Hulu's How I Met Your Father

After being in development for several years, How I Met Your Father is finally becoming a reality, with the new Hulu series expected to spin off of the concept of long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother. The series has been gradually assembling its ensemble cast, led by Lizzie McGuire alum Hilary Duff — and apparently, she will now be joined by another former children's television star. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Drake & Josh and Turner & Hooch star Josh Peck will have a recurring role on the upcoming series. Josh is expected to play Drew, the handsome vice principal at the elementary school where Jesse (Chris Lowell) works.

Additionally, the series announced that American Gods actress Ashley Reyes has been cast in the recurring role of Hannah, a surgical resident in Los Angeles who is attempting to maintain a long-distance relationship with Sid (Suraj Sharma).

How I Met Your Father takes place in the near future, as Sophie (played by Duff) tells her son the story of how she met his father. The series catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends — Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) — are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

“Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father,” executive producers Carter Bays and Craig Thomas said in a statement when the series was first announced. “We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)”

“I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie," Duff added. "As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!”

