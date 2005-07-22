Jossara Jinaro, ER and The Devil's Rejects Actress, Dies at 48

✖

Jossara Jinaro, an actress, filmmaker, and activist known for her work on projects like ER, Judging Amy, and The Devil's Rejects, has passed away at the age of 48. The news was broken in a post on her Facebook page from her husband, Matt Bogado. According to his post, Jinaro passed away due to cancer on April 27th, and a public memorial service will be held in the Bay Area at a later date.

Born on May 25, 1973 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jinaro became fascinated with movies and dancing at a young age. The stepdaughter of a Columbian diplomat, Jinaro and her family reportedly moved to the United States after her stepfather was held hostage by the guerilla. Jinaro left home at the age of 16, moving to Chicago and quickly signing on with an agent. She was later convinced to move to Los Angeles, finding success on the Telemundo sitcom ¡Viva Vegas!.

Jinaro would go on to recur on Judging Amy for three episodes, portraying Courtney Messina, the daughter of Cheech Marin's Ignacio Messina. She would go on to make appearances on ER, Without a Trace, The Young and the Restless, and The Closer. She also portrayed Rae across twelve episodes of Passions, which earned her a GLAAD award nomination in 2006. On the film side, she portrayed Maria in The Devil's Rejects, and also had roles in World Trade Center and The Journey.

In the following years, Jinaro would work in both Columbia and America, and also began producing her own films.

"Theater was my first conduit for acting," Jinaro explained in a 2011 interview with The General Hospital Wub Tub. "I do everything I can to go back to it in between projects. Since I've been taking time developing films and starting a production company I was able to spend some time with my first love. There is nothing like sharing a story with someone who is right in front of you. You hear their sniffling, laughter, breathing, and you feel their tears. One night going from a passionate community lawyer, to a heart-broken girl longing for love, to a naive young woman searching for answers... it's like experiencing life through three different pairs of eyes. It's beautiful."

Jinaro's later roles included Sarna Cranthir in Doctor Who: Alternate Empire, Reina in East Lost High, Melanie in I Am The (...).

Our thoughts are with Jinaro's family, friends, and family at this time.