Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy Series Begins Filming

Netflix’s next superhero saga begins production today. Jupiter’s Legacy creator Mark Millar took to Twitter today and revealed that Netflix’s television adaptation Millar and Frank Quitely’s superhero comic book beings filming today. The series is being helmed by former Marvel’s Daredevil and director of Pacific Rim: Uprising Steven S. DeKnight. Take a look below.

Netflix describes Jupiter’s Legacy as “what would happen if a hero like Superman married Wonder Woman and had children… and those children grew up in the age of reality TV.” The show’s cast includes Josh Duhamel as family patriarch Sheldon Sampson, aka the Utopian. Leslie Bibb plays Sheldon’s wife Grace, aka Lady Liberty. Their children are Chloe, played by Elena Kampouris, and Brandon, played by Andrew Horton. Rounding out the cast is Ben Daniels as the family’s Uncle Walter, aka Brain-Wave and Mark Wade as The Flare, a hero whose career ended early due to an accident.

The Jupiter’s Legacy television series is part of the slate of new content being created based on the comic book works of Mark Millar after Netflix purchased Millar’s comic book company, Millarworld.

Thanks fella. TV show starts shooting today, directed by the great @stevendeknight!! https://t.co/QKgG9dVFZN — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) July 2, 2019

Here’s the synopsis for the series: “A multi-generational American superhero epic, Jupiter’s Legacy follows the world’s first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930’s. In present day they are the revered elder guard, but their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel’s Daredevil, Spartacus, Buffy the Vampire Slayer), who recently signed an overall deal with Netflix, will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Dan McDermott also serving as executive producers for the series. DeKnight will also direct the first episode.”

Millar and Quitely launched Jupiter’s Legacy in 2013. The comic book so far spans two core limited series and a prequel limited series titled Jupiter’s Circle, which featured art by a variety of artists. The story is a post-modern take on superheroes that creates an entirely new set of heroes in the archetypes popular during the Golden Age of Comics and uses their lives and those of their children to examine the connection between superheroes and the ideals of America.

The series is primarily focused on a family of superheroes that begin with Sheldon Sampson, the Utopian, and Walter Sampson, Brainwave. Another hero named Skyfox is also featured. He has some enhanced abilities but otherwise fits into the Batman archetype. He was a friend of the Sampsons during their early superhero days but had a falling out with them, something that is explored more thoroughly in the Jupiter’s Circle prequel.

