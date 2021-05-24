Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Showrunner Breaks Down that Emotional Exit

✖

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous debuted its third season this past weekend, bringing a highly-anticipated new chapter in the tapestry of the Jurassic universe. The DreamWorks Animation Television series has definitely charmed fans across its debut on Netflix, with viewers of all ages falling in love with the roster of characters. The newly-released Season 3 definitely put many of those characters through some major moments — and for one, it appears to have been their last hurrah on the show itself. Major spoilers for Season 3 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous below! Only look if you want to know!

The season sees the campers trying to get various things in order before trying to set sail and leave Isla Nublar, a journey that ends up being much more complicated than they might have been expecting. Each of the campers have a unique outlook on the ordeal — including Ben (Sean Giambrone), who has gotten happier and more confident living on the island, especially with his trusty dinosaur companion Bumpy. At certain points in the season, Ben entertains the idea of staying behind on the island, in part so he can continue to hang out with Bumpy. As the season nears its end, the kids find a way to successfully launch their boat off the island. Ben ultimately decides to travel with the rest of the group, leaving Bumpy behind.

For those who have taken a liking to the pint-sized dinosaur, the idea of Bumpy no longer being part of the show's adventures is probably a bit of a bummer. (Especially given the fact that Isla Nublar's dinosaurs seemingly ultimately either get trafficked off the island or destroyed by a volcano a matter of months later in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.) As Camp Cretaceous executive producer Scott Kreamer explained to ComicBook.com, the fan response to Bumpy has been a pleasant surprise, and even the writers had to "come to terms with" the idea of having to leave her behind at some point.

"We were hoping people would like Bumpy. Then I was like, when season two came around, 'Oh, are people still going to like Bumpy, now that Bumpy [isn't] little adorable, toddler Bumpy?'" Kreamer explained. "Luckily people still love her. But yeah, this is a show about dinosaurs alive in the world, but we do try to ground it all in as much reality as we can. It's not like Ben can go keep Bumpy in his apartment in Chicago, so we definitely had to come to terms with that fact. We don't know where the kids are going to end up after they leave, but just the reality of the situation made them feel like the call to make would be that Bumpy would have to stay with her own kind.

Season 3 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.