Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 Trailer Released

Get ready for a dangerous return to Jurassic World! Next month, Netflix will be releasing the third season of the acclaimed animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous next month, and fans can't wait to see what Isla Nublar has in store. Fortunately, while Season 3 doesn't drop for a few more weeks, Netflix and DreamWorks have unveiled the first full trailer for the next batch of episodes, and Season 3 promises to be the most thrilling installment yet.

The campers are still on the island, and they now have a massive new treat to their survival: The indominus rex. The genetically modified dinosaur plagued the park-goers in the live-action version of Jurassic World, and now the creature is set to take on the teen heroes. You can take a look in the video at the top of the page!

Earlier this year, following the debut of Season 2, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous co-creator Scott Kreamer spoke with ComicBook.com about the story potential of Season 3.

"We have a lot more story to tell with these characters, and we've set up things going back to Season 1 that we definitely want to pay off," Kreamer explained. "So here's hoping, because when we started, we knew [that] the opening sequence of Fallen Kingdom, where they go in to get the Indominus tube and all that, that takes place six months after Jurassic World falls. We've got plenty of time to tell stories before then, and then still keeping with the canon of the Jurassic universe."

"There is a larger story being told," executive producer Colin Trevorrow explained in a separate interview. "By the end of season two, you can see that these kids are uncovering a mystery and a conspiracy that's going to really send them into a much more dangerous world than they ever imagined. But what I love about season two is how even at the end, when they have realized that it's possible for other people to get here, it almost makes it that much more painful for them that they're still stranded. What I love about the end is that they take it on themselves. They're not going to wait for anyone to help them anymore. It's a bunch of kids who are going to band together, not just to survive, but to proactively find a way to rescue themselves."

What did you think of the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 trailer? Let us know in the comments!