Justice League Dark Fan Art Imagines Legion, The Witcher Stars in HBO Max Series

The world of live-action DC adaptations seems to be evolving on a daily basis, with a multitude of movies and television shows in various stages of development. One of the latest projects to enter that fray is a television adaptation of Justice League Dark, which has been announced to be coming to the upcoming HBO Max streaming service as part of the massive overall deal between J.J. Abrams and WarnerMedia. Details on Justice League Dark are currently pretty slim, but that hasn't stopped fans from imagining who should join the ensemble cast. A new piece from Instagram user @thebatflashhunterdesign is no exception, imagining an ensemble poster for the potential series.

The piece brings to life some of the most beloved "fancasts" for the Justice League Dark's ensemble, including Legion and Beauty and the Beast's Dan Stevens as John Constantine, and The Witcher's Anya Chalotra as Zatanna. And we have to admit, Star Trek's Zachary Quinto as Deadman is pretty inspired as well.

At the moment, there's no indication of exactly how Justice League Dark will take shape, much less which characters will officially join the television series' ensemble. The series is just one of three projects that Abrams will initially be bringing to HBO max, in addition to a The Shining spinoff centered around the Overlook Hotel, and a crime drama dubbed Duster.

"What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie," Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max, said in a statement. "What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic IP from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max."

What do you think of this Justice League Dark fanart? Who do you hope ends up starring in the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

HBO Max is expected to launch in May.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.