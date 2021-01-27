Justice League Dark Still in Development at HBO Max

✖

HBO Max is shaping up to be a major player in the world of DC Comics adaptations, between becoming home to the former DC Universe shows such as Harley Quinn, Doom Patrol, Titans, and Stargirl, and developing other shows and potential movies for the streaming service such as Peacemaker, Green Lantern Corps, and Strange Adventures. One of the most buzzworthy projects on that list is Justice League Dark, which was revealed to be in the works last April as part of J.J. Abrams' overall deal with WarnerMedia. Since the initial announcement surrounding the series, updates have been relatively slim -- but it sounds like that shouldn't be a cause for concern. A recent report from TVLine confirms that yes, Justice League Dark is still in development for the streaming service.

This will surely delight fans who have been eager to see that corner of the DC universe be explored in live-action, something that has not really come to fruition after years of movie iterations have failed to come to pass. As HBO Max executive Kevin Reilly revealed shortly after the initial announcement, Abrams himself was actually responsible for pitching the series.

"Yes, he's always loved it," Reilly told Business Insider last May. "He always felt that there was a lot of opportunity there and an explored territory, and kind of a pond that he could play in exclusively."

Rumors late last year indicated that Abrams could also become involved with solo shows for Zatanna and John Constantine - two of the characters best associated with the Justice League Dark.

Abrams and Bad Robot currently have a first-look deal at WarnerMedia, something that reportedly netted the A-list filmmaker upwards of $250 million. When Bad Robot's Justice League Dark series was first announced, studio executives confirmed it was just the tip of the iceberg for the creator and his team.

"What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie," former HBO Max chief Kevin Reilly said during the show's initial announcement. "What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic IP from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max."