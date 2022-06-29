Justified: City Primeval Adds Ravi Patel To Cast





Justified: City Primeval added Ravi Patel to the cast for the sequel series. Deadline reports that The Valet star is set to recur in the limited series. He'll be playing a character named Rick Newley. Elmore Leonard's City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit provides the source material for this revival. When news of new Justified broke on social media, so many fans rejoiced at the prospect of seeing Timothy Olyphant back in the saddle again. In an era of reboots and reimagining, retooling Justified seems like a no-brainer win for both FX and the series star. Multiple actors are signing on for this show as the train moves ever closer to leaving the station. As an added bonus for Olyphant, his real-life daughter Vivian is playing Willa Givens, his character's kid in the revival. So, more Primeval news is probably coming up in short order.

"'Justified' was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard's work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment wrote in a statement earlier this year. "To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible."

"When 'Justified' concluded, the love and affection for this exceptional series only grew and left audiences craving more Raylan Givens," continued Sony Pictures Television co-presidents Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter. "The iconic Elmore Leonard was one of the premier authors of our time and no one has quite captured his tone and authenticity as well as this Justified team. We look forward to experiencing the magic again of Tim, Graham, Dave, Michael and our preeminent executive producer team. We are so thrilled to be continuing this remarkable ride with our partners at FX."

Dave Andron and Michael Dinner are writing the series. They will also serve as showrunners and executive producers. Olyphant notches a executive producing credit for the spinoff. Graham Yost is the creator of Justified and will be back to produce. The series ended in 2015 after six seasons and more than 70 episodes.

