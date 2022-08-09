Justified Revival Filming Interrupted After Explosive Device Thrown on Set in Chicago

FX's Justified revival has suffered another setback. On Tuesday, it was reported that an unidentified person had thrown an explosive device at the set of Justified: City Primeval in Chicago on Monday night. The series is currently filming in the city's South Loop neighborhood. According to EW, the device did not explode, and no injuries were reported. This latest incident comes less than a month after the series' production was halted after a gunfight broke out near the film's set. That incident saw two cars engaged in a rolling gunfight break through the set's barricades. No one was injured in that incident either. According to ABC 7 Chicago, no one is in custody regarding this current incident, though detectives are investigating.

"I think it was a pretty traumatic experience for the cast and crew to be anywhere near that kind of gunfire," FX chairman John Landgraf said of the incident. "A lot was done to sort of take a break and make sure everyone was okay. And we were glad that no one was injured, and we reconstituted ourselves with even more security… We are glad that we were able to get back to production safely."

Inspired by Elmore Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, Justified: City Primeval follows Timothy Olyphant's U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens trying to help raise a teenager and contend with a changing world eight years after leaving Kentucky for Miami. However, while in Florida, he runs into Clement Mansell who has some history with the Marshal. The Disney-back series will feature cast additions of Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Adelaide Clemens, Vondie Curtis Hall, Marin Ireland, Norbert Leo Butz, Victor Williams, Ravi Patel, and Vivian Olyphant.

"Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard's work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, previously said in a statement. "To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah, and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible."

