Kermit the Frog Revealed on The Masked Singer and Muppets Fans Are Freaking Out
The fifth season of FOX's The Masked Singer premiered tonight and with it came the first elimination and the unlucky contestant that got the axe was known as "The Snail," but the real surprise came after they unmasked themselves. Previous contestants on the series have included the likes of T-Pain, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, and Rob Gronkowski, but now things have stretched into new realms of absurd as Kermit the Frog was revealed to be the one behind the mask in the show. Kermit is no stranger to singing, "Rainbow Connection" from The Muppet Movie was an Oscar nominated song after all, but fans of the felt critters flipped out when he was revealed.
"Speaking" in an exit interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kermit addressed his elimination from the series in its first episode, saying: "I've done movies, television and a lot of things in my career, but as hard as it is to believe I had never gotten inside a snail costume and tried to fool judges on Masked Singer. So, when this opportunity came up, I leaped at the chance. Never let it be said that this frog shirked a challenge….or is it 'challenged a shirk?' In any case, that's how it happened."
Ahead of his unmasking, Kermit was mistaken for human celebrities like Adam Sandler, Bill Murray, and Seth MacFarlane, this was a change of pace for the frog who told the outlet "It was fun being mistaken for those amazing iconic comic actors, and refreshing, too. Being green, I'm usually mistaken for Yoda or the Hulk's little brother."
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on FOX starting at 8 PM ET. We've collected the best responses to Kermit's inclusion below!
what is this timeline
kermit the frog was on the masked singer... what is this timeline pic.twitter.com/dUFSSqSDBo— chris! at the rope drop (@ropedropchris) March 11, 2021
my dad said he’s gonna sue
my dad said he’s gonna sue the masked singer because he’s really upset that the snail was kermit the frog. i just listened to him scream about it. he’s very passionate about this— kaylen (@pyjamapancakes) March 11, 2021
whirlwind of emotions
I can’t even begin to explain the whirlwind of emotions Kermit the frog being on the masked singer had given me— idkmer (@canijusttalkbro) March 11, 2021
HOW
How are you gonna vote off Kermit?!?!?!?!?!?!? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/gkbvO5dyYL— Jennifer (@Paper_Heart_Jen) March 11, 2021
A timely Muppet gag
This is a 30 Rock Show right?
you can’t tell me that “kermit is a contestant on a game show called the masked singer” is not part of a fake tv show within an episode of 30 Rock. he pops out of the snail and jenna has a meltdown. pic.twitter.com/iMnwENJKVq— bread bowl (@iareadonkey) March 11, 2021
Wanda did it
The Masked Singer has officially entered the Multiverse, they had Kermit the Frog on the show. Damn you Wanda Maximoff!!!— I Keep It On Me (@__Blankman__) March 11, 2021
and kept the trash panda?
So you all really voted off Kermit and kept the trash panda? wow.. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/Hc1NBQXT3W— Julie S (@Jules014) March 11, 2021
I FEEL LITERALLY INSANE
NO I FEEL LITERALLY INSANE OVWR KERMIT THE FROG MASKED SINGER. YOU’RE ALL CRAZY THIS SHOW IS UNREAL pic.twitter.com/2M3el4PfrY— barclay (@barcstravis) March 11, 2021
It was pandemonium in my living room
It was pandemonium in my living room. Kids were first upset that the snail was leaving - then screaming when Kermit appeared. #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/3wk4ks2XES— Chad Frey (@chadfrey2010) March 11, 2021