Kermit the Frog Revealed on The Masked Singer and Muppets Fans Are Freaking Out

The fifth season of FOX's The Masked Singer premiered tonight and with it came the first elimination and the unlucky contestant that got the axe was known as "The Snail," but the real surprise came after they unmasked themselves. Previous contestants on the series have included the likes of T-Pain, Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, and Rob Gronkowski, but now things have stretched into new realms of absurd as Kermit the Frog was revealed to be the one behind the mask in the show. Kermit is no stranger to singing, "Rainbow Connection" from The Muppet Movie was an Oscar nominated song after all, but fans of the felt critters flipped out when he was revealed.

"Speaking" in an exit interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kermit addressed his elimination from the series in its first episode, saying: "I've done movies, television and a lot of things in my career, but as hard as it is to believe I had never gotten inside a snail costume and tried to fool judges on Masked Singer. So, when this opportunity came up, I leaped at the chance. Never let it be said that this frog shirked a challenge….or is it 'challenged a shirk?' In any case, that's how it happened."

Ahead of his unmasking, Kermit was mistaken for human celebrities like Adam Sandler, Bill Murray, and Seth MacFarlane, this was a change of pace for the frog who told the outlet "It was fun being mistaken for those amazing iconic comic actors, and refreshing, too. Being green, I'm usually mistaken for Yoda or the Hulk's little brother."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on FOX starting at 8 PM ET. We've collected the best responses to Kermit's inclusion below!