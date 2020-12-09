Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes to Star in Netflix's True Story Series

✖

Netflix just announced a team-up we didn't know we needed: Wesley Snipes and Kevin Hart. According to Deadline, the stars are coming together for a limited series titled True Story, which will be executive produced by Narcos' Eric Newman and produced by Hart's company, HartBeat Production. The show will be Hart's television drama debut. Hart is expected to play "a version of himself" in the fictional story, which will follow his character, Kid, and Kid’s older brother Carlton, who will be portrayed by Snipes. The episodes will be directed by Stephen Williams (Watchmen, Lost) and Hanelle Culpepper (Star Trek Picard, Kung Fu). You can read a short description of the show below:

"A tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother threaten to destroy everything he’s built."

"I’ve never been more excited about an acting project in my career,” Hart shared. "I’ve always been a fan of Wesley Snipes and working with him is mind-blowing. Having HartBeat Productions at the helm and working alongside Eric Newman as a partner and creative arm has been unreal, nobody is ready for what this show is going to be."

"Kevin Hart’s career is one defined by courageous creative risks and Wesley Snipes is a legendary talent – together they are truly a dream team," Newman said. "I am absolutely thrilled to be working with these two. As always, I am grateful to Netflix for their continued support, as well as to Charles Murray, Stephen Williams, and Hanelle Culpepper for their creative partnership."

It's especially interesting to hear Hart will be playing close to himself considering he played himself earlier this year in Quibi’s Die Hart. The comedy series followed Hart as he went to an "action school" in order to learn how to become an action movie star. Back in September, Die Hart was renewed for a second season. Unfortunately, Quibi was shut down one month later. It's unclear if Hart's show will be saved by another platform. Considering the first season was filmed more like a movie, there's always a chance Hart's production company could take that route in the future.

Are you excited to see Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes team up? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Stay tuned for more updates about Netflix's True Story.