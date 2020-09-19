Quibi Renews Kevin Hart’s Die Hart For Second Season

Kevin Hart is coming back to Quibi! The first season of Die Hart followed Hart as a fictionalized version of himself who strived to become an action star. The first season also featured John Travolta as Ron Wilcox, an unhinged teacher who runs "the world’s greatest action star school" as well as Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel as a "tough-minded rival student." You could even catch Penny Dreadful star, Josh Harnett, playing himself. According to Deadline, Quibi has ordered a second season/sequel, which is being dubbed Die Harter.

"LOL Studios is excited to produce season 2 of Die Hart and continue our work to bring premium comedic content and new IP to market," Jeff Clanagan, President of Laugh Out Loud, shared. Hart also posted about the news, which you can check out below:

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Eric Appel, the show's director, and he told us about working with the cast and his dream cameo from The Rock.

"What I would love to shoot, The Rock cameo that I dreamed of having here would be, I want to see a scene from the movie that Kevin is promoting at the beginning of Die Hart," Appel explained. "I want to see exactly, what is this movie that you did with The Rock, because he's on this talk show to promote. I wish that we had a clip to show from that, but no. There was never anything in the script as far as The Rock making a cameo."

While we certainly wish we could have seen The Rock pop up on the show, there are plenty of movies to watch that feature both Hart and Johnson, including Central Intelligence, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

During the interview, Appel also talked about how they filmed the show more like a movie.

"We always thought of it as a movie internally. On set, we filmed it like it was a movie, too. It wasn't episode by episode," he explained. "We mixed everything up and shot all of it based on what locations we were at, and actors' availability and schedules. But it was always thought of as one big narrative piece, that would be broken into chapters, but yeah. It was definitely thought of as a movie, more than it was a TV series."

Die Hart is streaming exclusively on Quibi.