Kevin Hart Shows Off His Very Own Action Figure in Honor of Die Hart

If you're not a Quibi subscriber, you may have missed that Kevin Hart's new comedy began on Monday, and it's a whole lot of fun. Die Hart follows a fictionalized version of Hart who enlists in an "action school" in order to expand his career. Hijinks ensue as the actor does his best to keep up with the unhinged teacher played by John Travolta and rival student played by Nathalie Emmanuel. Well, you can't be an action star without getting your own action figure, so Hart took to Instagram this week to show off his very own.

"I got a action figure 😂😂😂😂......I appreciate the gift @quibi .....Make sure y’all check out 'Die Hart' on @quibi NOOOOOWWW!!!!," Hart wrote. "Amazing," Emmanuel replied. "Our action figure said drip or drown 😤," Quibi added. Some other celebs commented, too: "🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥🔥," Jamie Foxx posted. “Dope! That looks just like... SOMEONE ELSE😂,” Damien Dante Wayans joked. You can check out the image in the post below:

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the show's director, Eric Appel, who talked about how they filmed the show more like a movie.

"We always thought of it as a movie internally. On set, we filmed it like it was a movie, too. It wasn't episode by episode," he explained. "We mixed everything up and shot all of it based on what locations we were at, and actors' availability and schedules. But it was always thought of as one big narrative piece, that would be broken into chapters, but yeah. It was definitely thought of as a movie, more than it was a TV series."

As for a potential sequel, Appel teased, “I don't know if I can talk about that, but I'll just say we are very hopeful and we would all love to do another season.”

Die Hart premiered exclusively on Quibi on July 20th, and new chapters are available every weekday through July 29th.

