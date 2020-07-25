Die Hart Director Reveals His Dream Cameo From The Rock

The first seven episodes of Die Hart are currently available to stream on Quibi, so we recently had a chat with the show's director, Eric Appel. During the interview, Appel spoke about working with the shows big stars, which includes Kevin Hart, John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Josh Hartnett. Die Hart follows a fictionalized version of Hart, who enlists in "the world’s greatest action star school" with the hopes of expanding his career. At the beginning of the series, Hart is promoting his latest movie with The Rock, so we asked Appel if there were ever any plans to get Dwayne Johnson on the show for a cameo.

"There wasn't when we were filming, I always wish we could go back and shoot... What I would love to shoot, The Rock cameo that I dreamed of having here would be, I want to see a scene from the movie that Kevin is promoting at the beginning of Die Hart. I want to see exactly, what is this movie that you did with The Rock, because he's on this talk showed to promote. I wish that we had a clip to show from that, but no. There was never anything in the script as far as The Rock making a cameo," Appel shared.

While we certainly wish we could have seen The Rock pop up on the show, there are plenty of movies to watch that feature both Hart and Johnson, including Central Intelligence, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

During the interview, Appel also talked about how they filmed the show more like a movie, and the possibility of a sequel.

"We always thought of it as a movie internally. On set, we filmed it like it was a movie, too. It wasn't episode by episode," he explained. "We mixed everything up and shot all of it based on what locations we were at, and actors' availability and schedules. But it was always thought of as one big narrative piece, that would be broken into chapters, but yeah. It was definitely thought of as a movie, more than it was a TV series."

As for a potential sequel, Appel teased, “I don't know if I can talk about that, but I'll just say we are very hopeful and we would all love to do another season.”

Die Hart premiered exclusively on Quibi on July 20th, and new chapters are available every weekday through July 29th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.