Kevin Smith Declares 2019 the Year of the Reboot

2019 is finally here and, according to filmmaker Kevin Smith, it’s going to be the year of the reboot.

Smith declared 2019 to be The Year of the Reboot in a post to Twitter on Tuesday along with a short clip of himself in full Silent Bob attire. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HAPPY NEW YEAR! May you accomplish all the things you dream of doing (unless you dream of hurting people)! 2018 was the year that almost killed me, but 2019 will be the year of the REBOOT! pic.twitter.com/IRlRcgmArY — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) January 1, 2019

“HAPPY NEW YEAR!” Smith wrote. “May you accomplish all the things you dream of doing (unless you dream of hurting people)! 2018 was the year that almost killed me, but 2019 will be the year of the REBOOT!”

Smith’s declaration actually works on two levels. The first, and most obvious given the little video accompanying the tweet, is that Smith is referring to his own reboot — Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the in-the-works follow up to Jay and Silent Bob Strike back. The film, which will feature Smith as Silent Bob and long-time collaborator Jay Mewes as Jay, is planned to be a parody on Hollywood’s tendency for sequels and frequent reboots.

“If you remember Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, it was a movie in which Jay and Silent Bob found out Hollywood was making a movie about them, so they went cross country to Hollywood to stop that from happening.” Smith explained. “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is completely f—ing different. In Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Jay and Silent Bob find out that Hollywood is making a reboot of that old movie that they had made about them, and they have to go cross the country to Hollywood to stop it all over again. it’s literally the same f—ing movie all over again. It’s a movie that makes fun of sequels and remakes and reboots while being all three at the same time.”

While there aren’t a lot of details on the film — though Smith did reveal last September that he did some revisions to the script due to his major weight loss following his near-fatal heart attack — Smith has noted a few times that he’s hoping for a 2019 release.

That would certainly make 2019 the year of the reboot for Smith, but the year could fall under that umbrella for other reasons as well. There are quite a few entertainment properties getting the reboot, remake, or reimagining treatment in 2019 including Pet Sematary, Disney’s live-action adaptations The Lion King, Aladdin, and Dumbo, the upcoming Hellboy reboot and even television isn’t immune with The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico falling firmly into the “reboot” territory.

That’s quite a few reboots to look forward to, but there’s also some more original content as well. One of the most eagerly anticipated films of the year, while technically a sequel, is Avengers: Endgame — a film Smith himself is super hyped about if his reaction to the film’s trailer is any indication.

“I woke up at 6 a.m. this morning like Christmas,” Smith said in his own reaction video. “The Avengers trailer was dropping and I knew it. I could feel it in my bones. I left a plate of cookies out for the Russo Brothers and, oh, did they deliver. They brought it man.”

Though we have to wonder, if the heroes manage to bring back everyone Thanos snapped in Infinity War would that make Endgame a reboot, too?

Do you agree with Smith that 2019 is the year of the reboot? Sound off with your take in the comments below.