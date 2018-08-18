Kevin Smith Teases Most Massive IP, Biggest Budgeted Project He’s Ever Done

Kevin Smith may be returning to direct an episode of The CW’s Supergirl this fall, but it sounds like he’s got another major iron in the fire. The filmmaker is now teasing a new project that would be his biggest yet — if it goes forward.

In a post on Twitter late last night, Smith marked the completion of what he described as a “huge writing gig” that he hadn’t previously disclosed publicly, noting that it would have the biggest budget he’s ever worked with and asked fans to wish him luck.

Just finished a huge writing gig that I haven’t talked about publicly yet. It’s the most massive IP I’ve ever been allowed to play with and if the powers that be decide to move forward with the project, it would be the biggest budgeted anything I’ve ever done. Wish me luck… — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 29, 2018

"It's the most massive IP I've ever been allowed to pay with and if the powers that be decide to move forward with the project, it would be the biggest budgeted anything I've ever done. Wish me luck…"

Smith didn’t clarify what kind of project it was — television or film — nor did he specify what IP, which set fans on a speculation frenzy. Many suggested that maybe Smith was getting to take a crack at something Star Wars-related or that he was working on a comic book movie property. Some even suggested that Smith had been tapped to replace James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, though a few questioned the turnaround time on writing for that project being too tight. It’s worth noting that, in addition to the fan guesses, Smith did pitch a project to Netflix back in January the details of which he kept close to the vest at the time.

While a superhero movie project of some sort would make sense given Smith’s well-known appreciation for comic books and deep knowledge of the characters and stories both as fan and creator, it’s probably not too likely that a superhero film is the project he’s referring to. Smith has been consistent in his assertion that tackling superhero movies isn’t something he’s interested in. He most recently told MTV at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend that he prefers to watch superhero movies than make them.

“So, people always ask me, ‘Don’t you want to make a comic book movie?’ and I’m like, ‘Nah, I’m not talented enough to do that,’” Smith said. “Russo Brothers, they can do that in their sleep — they know what to do and stuff. I’m not. I’m the guy that likes to watch that stuff, but I don’t have the patience or the ability to sit through one of those things making it, and I don’t know it would turn out very well if I did.”

He went on to explain that just because he loves comic book doesn’t mean he’d be good with the material.

“A lot of people are like, ‘You love this comic book stuff!’ Just ’cause you love something doesn’t mean that you’re gonna be great at it,” he said. “Sometimes, particularly in the field of comic book movies, it’s been interesting to watch people who are not from the genre, who don’t touch the material, suddenly interpret it.”

What do you think Smith’s mystery project is? Let us know your best guesses in the comments below!