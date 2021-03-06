iCarly Cast To Reunite at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

✖

If you're a fan of iCarly, cue the random dancing, as three of your favorite actors from the beloved Nickelodeon show will be reuniting for the first time at the Kids' Choice Awards. The upcoming awards show will have Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor reuniting onstage, and this is the first time they've been together on stage since the show ended in 2012 (via PageSix). Unfortunately, Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam Puckett on the show, won't be joining them at the Kids' Choice Awards or on the upcoming Peacock revival series.

The Kid's Choice Awards will feature a bevy of stars and appearances and will be hosted by Kenan Thompson, who called the network home with shows like All That and Kenan & Kel.

“Nickelodeon has been part of my life and my family forever and I can’t wait to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards," Thompson said. "Am I worried about getting slimed? Naaaah. It’s going to come fast and cold, but it’s not my first rodeo--you know what I’m saying? So, bring on the slime and let’s do this!”

The revival will feature the return of Carly (Miranda Cosgrove), Spencer (Jerry Trainor), and Freddie (Nathan Kress) reprising their roles, though we aren't sure if Noah Bryant Munck will be reprising his role as the hilarious Gibby. Fingers crossed though.

The original iCarly ran from 2007 to 2012, ultimately airing six seasons totaling 97 episodes. The Nickelodeon series focused on a group of best friends in Seattle creating a webcast named after Carly, and it was essentially a YouTube show with skits, talk show-style segments, and more.

The show was a huge hit for Nickelodeon during its run, and was able to spinoff Sam & Cat, a series that featured McCurdy's Sam living with Ariana Grande's Cat, who was featured on Victorious. The show didn't run for very long, mostly due to Grande becoming a massive music star, though Cat was a fixture on Victorious throughout its entire 3 season run.

The iCarly revival hits Paramount+ later this year.

Are you excited for the iCarly revival? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!