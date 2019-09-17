Kiefer Sutherland To Star In The Fugitive Remake

One of Harrison Ford’s biggest hits was the 1993 version of The Fugitive, and now 24 actor Kiefer Sutherland is going to take a crack at it in a new television series. The series will air on Quibi, and will have Sutherland in the role of a detective Clay Bryce, who is hunting down Mike Ferro (Boyd Holbrook), who has been put in the spotlight as the perpetrator of a crime he did not commit. The project is being directed by Stephen Hopkins, who has experience working with Sutherland, as they both worked on 24 together. Hopkins will also executive produce the project, and you can check out the official description of the show below (via Variety).

“When a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he’s riding on, blue-collar Mike Ferro (Holbrook) just wants to make sure his wife, Allison, and 10-year-old daughter, Pearl, are safe. But the faulty evidence on the ground and “tweet-now, confirm-later” journalism paint a nightmarish picture: it looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act. Wrongfully—and very publicly—accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop (Sutherland) heading the investigation can apprehend him.”

While the names are different, the overall premise is similar, though modernized a bit. Social media didn’t exist at the time that Harrison Ford (who played Holbrook’s character) and Tommy Lee Jones (who played the Sutherland role) played these characters, so it makes sense that technology is going to play a part in Ferro’s quest to clear his name.

Warner Bros. Television is producing the series alongside Thunder Road Films and 3 Arts Entertainment, while nick Santora will be writing and executive producing alongside Hopkins, Basil Iwanyk, Tom Lassally, and Albert Torres.

The Fugitive film was based on The Fugitive series from 1963, and did quite well at the box office. The film brought in over $368 million and is one of many box office hits on Ford and Tommy Lee Jones’ resume.

