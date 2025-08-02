King of the Hill Showrunner Explains Why Bobby Wasn’t Recast for Revival

King of the Hill is coming back for a brand new era of the animated series fifteen years after it first came to an end, and the showrunner behind the new Hulu revival explained why Bobby wasn’t recast for his adult self. As revealed through all of the promotional materials released through the year so far, King of the Hill will be aging all of its classic characters about a decade’s time since the end of the original show. This means characters like Bobby Hill are going to be seen at much different points of their life, but at least Bobby’s going to sound the same.

Videos by ComicBook.com

King of the Hill‘s new revival will be introducing a new take on Bobby as he’s now a 21 year old who is a chef of a restaurant in Dallas. Pamela Adlon will be reprising her role from the original series as the now adult Bobby, and showrunner Saladin K. Patterson explained in an interview with Cinemablend that Bobby wasn’t recast because the creative team behind it all thought about what fans would really want to see with the animated series’ return.

Hulu

Why King of the Hill’s Revival Didn’t Recast for Adult Bobby

“Greg and I had a conversation about what the fans are gonna really wanna see when they revisit this,” Patterson stated. “We personally like hearing Pam just do Bobby, you know, not trying to change it, not trying to pitch it up, whatever, you know, we, we feel that that’s going to be most comfortable for people to hear that voice they recognize and it’s Pam. I mean it’s magical, right? So you know why, why tweak the magic?” Through the reactions to Bobby’s now adult voice from fans thus far, it seems the team made the right decision.

Speaking about returning as the now adult Bobby, Pamela Adlon revealed her thoughts about the shift earlier this year during the ATX TV Festival, “He dropped into being an adult who could go to a bar and get a beer. He’s a hard worker and he learned that from his parents,” Adlon explained about how much yet how little Bobby had changed, “He was born a fully formed person. He was the Dalai Lama. He picked the thing. He got all the ladies…it’s almost like as an adult he’s become more centered and a little bit like his dad.”

Hulu

What Does This Mean for New King of the Hill?

With the now adult aged Bobby Hill, it gives King of the Hill’s new era a fruitful range to explore. The original series was mainly focused on how Bobby was growing up to be a much different kind of person than his more reserved father, Hank, and many episodes had Hank worrying about the kind of person Bobby would turn out to be. But now that Bobby has indeed become an adult, and likely chased his dream of becoming a chef without pursuing higher education, it definitely opens up more room for Hank to react to his son.

King of the Hill Season 14 will be premiering all ten of its episodes with Hulu on August 4th, and they tease what to expect from the episodes as such, “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.”

HT – Cinemablend