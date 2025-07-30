King of the Hill’s Revival Debuts With 100% on Rotten Tomatoes And Here’s Why

We are only a few days away from returning to Arlen, Texas, as the King of the Hill’s fourteenth season is slated to arrive on Hulu on August 4th. With all ten episodes premiering on that day, there are sure to be plenty of fans who will be binging the Hill family’s comeback. Luckily, recent outlet reviews have been amazingly positive with Rotten Tomatoes confirming that the series’ return has scored the highly valued “100% fresh” rating on its website. Keeping this in mind, now seems like the perfect time to share some of the reasons why King of the Hill has hit such heights prior to release.

To start, ComicBook.com’s own Nick Valdez reviewed the series, giving it a fresh rating of his own. Here’s how he summarized his thoughts on the return of the Hill family, “King of the Hill is not afraid of moving forward with the times and making certain adjustments to fit the modern era. There have been some adjustments to the voice cast, and some new additions to help flesh out Arlen’s world in good ways. But importantly, it never feels like anything has been changed for the sake of change itself. Each one falls in line with the character personalities that fans got to fall in love with all those years ago, but have been given updates that instead make for some awesome new stories. King of the Hill is back, and it really is better than ever.” You can check out the whole review below.

King of the Fresh

For Rotten Tomatoes, a 100% fresh score doesn’t necessarily mean that every reviewer believes a series is perfect, but rather, this rating means that every reviewer looked at the product positively. Such was the case with AV Club that stated, “King Of the Hill is a rousing success. The show isn’t perfect. But that boy? He’s just right.” Variety shared their review that shared, “Hank’s right back where he belongs.” Finally, Entertainment Weekly revealed the following positive review, “When ‘King of the Hill’ does take on more fraught issues of the day — cultural appropriation, the manosphere, misinformation, surveillance culture, online shaming — it does so with its signature blend of insight, sly humor, and silliness.” You can check out the other reviews on Rotten Tomatoes by clicking here.

For those who might need a refresher on Hank Hill’s comeback, things have changed quite a bit since last we visited Arlen, Texas. Hank received a job offer in Saudi Arabia that saw him and Peggy living in the Middle East country for years, dwelling in a house that looked as though it was ripped straight from the United States. Bobby seemingly didn’t join his parents on their trek as the twenty-one-year-old is now running a restaurant in Dallas. From the promotional material, it seems that every character went through some major changes.

