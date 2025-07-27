King of the Hill Showrunner Explains New Cast Changes for the Revival

King of the Hill is returning for a brand new season of episodes in just a little over a week, and the showrunner behind the revival series explained why some of the returning characters have been recast for the new era. King of the Hill ended its original run with Fox fifteen years ago, but is coming back with a brand new series for a new generation. This new series will be aging up each of the characters nearly a decade from when we saw them in action back in the original series, and much of the original cast is returning for their respective roles.

One of the biggest elements of King of the Hill‘s new revival series is the fact that much of the original voice cast is returning for their characters, but there have been some changes to the cast to better represent some of the characters’ races. King of the Hill showrunner Saladin K. Patterson spoke about these changes during the series’ panel during the San Diego Comic-Con 2025 weekend (as reported by Entertainment Weekly), and noted that the series has changed much like how the world has changed.

Hulu

King of the Hill’s Showrunner on Adding New Cast Members

“It was important in the show, the world has changed a little bit since Hank and Peggy have been gone,” Patterson stated. “Casting has changed a little bit too since Hank and Peggy have been gone, as far as, actors fit the characters that they’re portraying.” As announced leading into the revival series, many of these new cast additions are for characters of color who were previously brought to life by white actors. These have included the biggest example being Ronnie Chieng replacing Toby Huss as the voice of Kahn Souphanousaphone for the new era.

On getting actors like Chieng to join the new King of the Hill season, Patternson noted how the team “got very lucky in being able to have so many people who were big fans of the show, like Ronnie Chieng, who grew up watching the show. He was a fan of it and came and joined us.” Also joining the cast and replacing older actors are Kenneth Choi as Ted Wassanasong, Ki Hong Lee as Chane Wassanasong, and Tai Leclaire as Joseph Gribble. Any potential other changes have yet to be revealed as of this writing.

Hulu

What’s New for King of the Hill Season 14?

King of the Hill Season 14 will also be introducing Keith David as a new member of the extended cast as new character Brian Robertson. He was the one taking care of the Hill family house while Hank and Peggy were in Saudi Arabia, and will be a member of the crew going forward when they move back to Arlen. There’s also a new addition with Anthony “Citric” Campos, who is joining the cast as a new character named Emilio, who works with Bobby at his new restaurant in Dallas.

King of the Hill Season 14 will be premiering with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on August 4th, and will be introducing a whole new era for the characters seen in the classic series. All ten episodes of the new season will be launching at once, but Hulu has yet to announced whether or not King of the Hill will be returning for a potential Season 15 as of this time. With the cast teasing work on at least two seasons already, we could be looking at a massive comeback with this one.

