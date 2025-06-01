King of the Hill Star Shares Reaction to Returning as an Adult Bobby for Revival

King of the Hill is now in the works on coming back for new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the original show has shared her reaction to returning as a now adult aged Bobby Hill. King of the Hill’s new revival series is making its premiere with Hulu this August, and it’s been revealed that at least eight years have taken place since the end of the original show. This not only means that Hank Hill and the others have aged, but Bobby has as well. His is likely going to be the most dramatic of the changes overall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

King of the Hill has been touting an 20 something year old Bobby since voice star Pamela Adlon had mentioned it during its production. It was there that she initially gave the first hints of Bobby’s future, and now it’s been confirmed through promotional materials. Sharing her thoughts on her comeback during the ATX TV Festival (of which ComicBook was in attendance), Adlon also teased the kind of adult that Bobby has turned into thanks to how well Hank and Peggy raised him during the events of the original series.

Hulu

King of the Hill’s Pamela Adlon Talks Adult Bobby

When asked about how she felt bringing a new adult version of Bobby to life, Adlon began, “He dropped into being an adult who could go to a bar and get a beer. He’s a hard worker and he learned that from his parents.” Continuing further about how much he’s potentially changed, Adlon instead asserted that Bobby was always fully self-realized within the original show and thus didn’t change too much at his core, “He was born a fully formed person. He was the Dalai Lama. He picked the thing. He got all the ladies…it’s almost like as an adult he’s become more centered and a little bit like his dad.”

Even when King of the Hill’s revival became a reality, it’s something Adlon mentioned that she never believed could be a real thing, “I mean every couple of years Kathy [Najimy] would send me this thing and be like ‘Did you see this thing?!’ and it would be rumblings on a chat page or something to bring it back….and so I never get gassed up until it’s real. Even at Sketchfest, [which was] the best feeling and experience, I was like, ‘It’s never going to happen,’ because it’s too big of a dream I guess.” But now it’s official after all this time.

20th Television Animation

How Will Bobby Change in King of the Hill Revival?

Bobby’s going through some dramatic changes with the new King of the Hill series. Although Adlon teases that Bobby’s personality might not be changing too much from the kid we saw in the original, his circumstances have changed a great deal. It’s been teased that Bobby is now not only 21 years old, but has become a successful chef working in Dallas. This continues his love of cooking from the original show, but it’s a kind of cooking that might not be a fit for Hank.

At the King of the Hill reunion panel at ATX TV Festival, it was revealed that Bobby is actually German/Sushi fusion chef working in Dallas, and uses charcoal as a core component. This is likely going to really get at Hank who absolutely hates charcoal, and might just be another way that this former boy ain’t right to his father. But we’ll see how it all shakes out when King of the Hill returns on August 4th.