King of the Hill Showrunner Reveals One Big Change for Hulu Revival

King of the Hill is going to be making lots of noticeable changes for its new revival series with Hulu, but there’s going to be one that fans of the original might not expect to hear as revealed by the showrunner behind it all. King of the Hill is only a week or so away from its Season 14 premiere with Hulu, and fans will be introduced to much different takes on the classic series’ characters. But there are also going to be some smaller changes with how the series has been written and produced that fans of the original will likely pick up on as they watch.

One notable change has been revealed by King of the Hill showrunner Saladin K. Patterson too as speaking with IGN, the showrunner explained that characters in the series are going to be cursing more than they were heard in the original Fox broadcast. In fact, as Patterson explained, the team had to go back and forth over how much some characters would curse and which ones would actually do so. But even with this change in language, the characters wont’t be changing drastically.

Hulu

King of the Hill Will Curse More in Season 14

“I mean, we certainly talked about that creatively,” Patterson began. “How much do we want to push it? And it was all about staying within the tone and character of the original show and the characters themselves. But yes, we certainly did take advantage of being able to say a few more curse words, but not gratuitous.” The showrunner then clarified that just because they were able to curse, it didn’t mean that Hank was about to start speaking like someone else, “In fact, we have fun with the fact that other characters can curse, but Hank doesn’t. So it creates some opportunities for some jokes there.”

They might have gone too far in some areas, however, as Patterson also joked that “Hulu may have made us go back and take out some curse words because they want to make sure that we don’t get that TV-MA rating.” But it’s clear that the team behind the new King of the Hill episodes had been thinking very carefully about how the new revival would look and sound compared to the original series. It’s a very fine line that the team has had to walk.

Hulu

What’s New for King of the Hill Season 14?

King of the Hill Season 14 will be making its debut with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on August 4th, and all ten of its episodes will be streaming at once when it premieres. Joining the cast for the new era are Keith David as Brian Robertson, who had been taking care of Hank’s house while he and Peggy had been living in Saudi Arabia, and Anthony “Citric” Campos as Emilio, who works with Bobby at his new restaurant in Dallas. There have also been returning characters who have been recast too.

Ronnie Chieng will be replacing Toby Huss as the voice of the returning Kahn Souphanousinphone, along with other new additions Kenneth Choi as Ted Wassanasong, Ki Hong Lee as Chane Wassanasong, and Tai Leclaire as Joseph Gribble. Toby Huss will be taking over as the new voice of Dale Gribble following Johnny Hardwick’s death. But Hardwick will be featured in a few episodes of the new season, and will even get an on-screen tribute alongside Jonathan Joss, who returns as John Redcorn.

