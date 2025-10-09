King of The Hill Fans Aren’t Happy With One of The Revival’s Recasts

King of the Hill’s fourteenth season was a wild success for Hulu, becoming one of the most watched animated series in the platform’s history. To the surprise of no one, the Hill family’s story had to go through some changes thanks to taking a hiatus of around fifteen years. While Arlen residents had some wild years away, the revival hit the ground running when it arrived earlier this year. Unfortunately, there is one change that King of the Hill fans weren’t too thrilled to see when it came to the fourteenth season, and have shared their thoughts online as a result.

One of the biggest changes in King of the Hill’s latest season was the recasting of Kahn, the long-time “frenemy” of Hank Hill. Originally, Kahn Souphanousinphone was played by Toby Huss, but his role was given to Ronny Chieng for the revival. Kahn, unfortunately, was going through it in the new season thanks to hiding his divorce from his ex-wife Minh. In a new Reddit discussion titled “Popular Opinion – The Ruination of Kahn was unnecessary and kept the revival from perfection,” animation fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the casting change. You can check out the discussion below when it comes to Kahn’s big change.

The New Kahn Speaks

Before King of the Hill’s fourteenth season landed on Hulu, new Kahn voice actor both spilled the beans on his casting, as well as the reason behind why the change was made. Chieng had confirmed on the podcast, ‘You Be Trippin’, that the decision was made to recast Kahn because ‘Huss wasn’t Asian at all.’ While a fifteenth season of the animated series has yet to be confirmed, we have to imagine that should Arlen make a comeback on Hulu, Chieng will reprise his role.

The previous Kahn, Toby Huss, now plays the part of Dale Gribble, following the tragic passing of voice actor Johnny Hardwick. While many fans might be disappointed in Chieng’s portrayal of the character, Huss was on board, “I liked the fact that we’re asking these questions now culturally that we didn’t ask back in ‘97, or if we did, they weren’t very loud. Now we are, and I think it’s a much better place to be as a society and as a culture to ask and then give some answers. And if the answers mean you have to make some corrections, let’s make some corrections.” But while Huss is no longer the voice for Kahn, he has taken over as the voice of Dale Gribble following Johnny Hardwick’s death. Speaking to that, Huss stated, “In terms of Dale, I think I did one read through where I read Dale in the room, and they just thought, ‘Well, hell, I guess Toby is close enough. Let’s let him do it.’ But it was a really sweet and humbling thing for them to ask.”

