King of the Hill Showrunner Explains How They Figured Out Bobby’s Adult Life

King of the Hill introduced a whole new take on Bobby Hill with its new revival series on Hulu, and the showrunner behind it all explained how the team figured out what Bobby’s life was going to look like as an adult. King of the Hill returned for a brand new season of episodes this Summer, and with them revealed some major changes to each of the characters. Thanks to jumping forward about a decade’s worth of time, fans got to see much older versions of each of the characters at a much different place in their respective lives as a result.

King of the Hill introduced fans to a 21 year old Bobby who has since become a chef working in Dallas. It’s both a major shift for the character in age and location, and showrunner Saladin K. Patterson explained to Popverse that the creative team spent a lot of time trying to figure out what they were going to do for Bobby. Working out how much they wanted to change with the kinds of things fans wanted to see from the show’s return, they ultimately found their answer.

How King of the Hill Decided to Change Bobby

Hulu

“In terms of the Bobby character, we have to figure out how much dating do we want Bobby to be doing,” Patterson began. “Is that something that we feel fans want to see? He’s a young adult, and that’s certainly part of their world. And then, what do we want his living situation to be like. He and Joseph, are they going to be roommates? Staying at home is something we had to think about.” Ultimately, it made sense for the team to separate Bobby and give him his own stories in a new location of Dallas.

“It made more sense since his restaurant is in Dallas to kind of be on his own there, but we had to figure out to what extent,” Patterson continued. Explaining that it came down to the fact that they knew fans of the classic show wanted to see these characters, and take advantage of how much they could have changed, “It was really more knowing that fans wanted to see these characters, and see the characters that they loved, but we wanted to take advantage of the fact that we age things up and have fun with what makes sense for these characters to be doing now. A lot of that still had to be discussed and decided on.”

How Much Does Bobby Actually Change?

Hulu

This mix of changing just enough to explore with new stories but honoring the original also extended to Bobby’s voice as an adult as well. Speaking to Cinemablend about bringing back Pamela Adlon as his voice actor, Patterson noted that it’s a choice they made with fans in mind, “Greg and I had a conversation about what the fans are gonna really wanna see when they revisit this,” Patterson stated. “We personally like hearing Pam just do Bobby, you know, not trying to change it, not trying to pitch it up, whatever, you know, we, we feel that that’s going to be most comfortable for people to hear that voice they recognize and it’s Pam. I mean it’s magical, right? So you know why, why tweak the magic?”

King of the Hill has yet to announce whether or not it will be continuing with a new season as of this time, but it’s been one of Hulu’s most successful animated series launches in years. For now, you can catch up with all 14 seasons now streaming with the service to see how much Bobby has actually grown.

