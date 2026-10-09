The Key to Adapting Batman for the DCU May Be This Fan-Favorited Animated Series

With the new DC cinematic Universe, adapting Batman has always been a matter of when. As one of the most popular characters ever, audiences are always anticipating the character’s return, especially considering Matt Reaves’s The Batman — despite how beloved it is by fans — is not canon in the DCU.

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A DCU canon Batman is set to arrive in The Brave and the Bold. The film is reportedly centered on Batman and his son Damian Wayne, along with the League of Assassins, taking inspiration from Grant Morrison’s comic run. This will hardly be the first film to take inspiration from the Morrison run, potentially following in the footsteps of animated films Son of Batman (2014), Batman Vs. Robin (2015), and Batman: Bad Blood (2016).

However, unlike Supergirl’s dropped subtitle Woman of Tomorrow — which originated from the Tom King comic — the Morrison run is known as Batman and Son, not the Brave and the Bold. The title’s announcement was made in 2023, prior to a short Batman comic of the same name, but not before a much-beloved animated series.

In 2008, developers James Tucker and Michael Jelenic created Batman: The Brave and the Bold for Cartoon Network, aiming for a comic feel and a younger audience. They cited inspiration from The Brave and the Bold, an ongoing series from 1955 to 1983 that facilitated comic team-ups, and from the 74th issue became better known as a Batman team-up book.

It was this whimsical approach to Batman that made the show a hit and is the key to adapting Batman for the DCU. A new vision can make the character feel fresh and new again, much like Superman did following his 2025 film.

A Fresh Partnership

Unlike the cartoons that preceded it, Batman: The Brave and the Bold showed audiences a Batman different from the Dark Knight who worked alone. Instead, this Batman frequently teamed up with others such as Aquaman and Plastic Man. This was a Batman audiences could believe had mentored Robins, unlike other iterations of the character.

More important than the established friendships with Aquaman and Plastic Man was the show’s central mentorship. The first episode of the series “The Rise of the Blue Beetle” introduced Jaime Reyes, a teenager still figuring out the powers of the Blue Beetle scarab. Despite Batman’s qualms with Blue Beetle’s impulsiveness, he keeps watch over the young hero, guiding him when he can. Blue Beetle reminds Batman why he got into crime-fighting in the first place and what it was like to start.

Notably, “The Fall of the Blue Beetle” featured Jaime Reyes searching for answers about the Blue Beetle before him — Ted Kord. Blue Beetle finds himself on Science Island with a man he believes to be Ted Kord. When the man asks him to use the scarab to activate an army of robots, Jaime Reyes realizes too late the man is not who he claims to be. Batman flies to the rescue and reveals that the man on Science Island is not Ted Kord but rather Jarvis Kord, Ted Kord’s uncle. Batman reveals this previous Blue Beetle was a friend of his, and that he died while stopping his uncle.

Key to Batman

Batman: The Brave and the Bold managed to get the mentorship dynamic right during a time when Batman adaptations shied away from it. Robin hasn’t appeared in a live-action Batman film since 1997’s Batman and Robin. To call the Batman and Robin film contentious among Batman films is putting it lightly. It was too camp, too silly. Critics and fans alike didn’t like it, and subsequent adaptations of Batman have veered away from Robin entirely, focusing instead on Batman’s origin, the tried and true story that it is.

Still, when done right, having Batman mentor a younger hero feels essential to the core of the character. Bruce Wayne became Batman to gain agency in his life when he felt he had none — witnessing the death of his parents. Living in Gotham, Batman saw children around his age go through similar circumstances over and over again, and he knew he could help them. Depending on the era, sometimes these kids wanted to fight crime out of a sense of goodhearted justice. Other times they were angry and wanted vengeance. Either way, Batman would try — and sometimes fail — to steer them and keep them on the right path.

On its face, allowing kids to fight crime seems irresponsible and reckless, but as a story about self-autonomy, it makes sense. The story’s also more palatable if the young hero is a late teenager or in their early 20s, like Jaime Reyes is.

Why Blue Beetle

Jaime Reyes’s Blue Beetle is especially suited for this. The DCU has recommitted to the character, exciting news for a hero thought to be forgotten in the shuffle to reboot the universe. Blue Beetle came out in 2023, two years before Superman. It established Jaime Reyes as a character, and it established Kord Industries acting under its co-founder because Ted Kord was dead. The movie left this plot thread dangling, revealing during a mid-credits scene that Ted Kord was alive. At the time, Gunn said the film was different from previous DCEU ones, claiming Blue Beetle could fit into the DCU, but that as it stood, the film wasn’t DCU canon. Since then, there has been news of a reported Blue Beetle show in development, and Blue Beetle is confirmed to appear in the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.

Blue Beetle, more than even Damian Wayne, allows Batman to have a history. The choice to spotlight Jaime Reyes has the previous incarnations built into the story, such as Ted Kord, who has a history with Batman and the Justice League. By shifting Batman stories to feature the Justice League and partnerships with other heroes, it opens the character up from the trap of an endless origin story redux. Batman is also allowed to be more complex, showing that a character can be a loner while simultaneously training young heroes and taking part in a larger network.