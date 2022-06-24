David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future Gets Full Red Band Trailer

✖

While the phrase "visionary" might get thrown around relatively often, it's a term that undeniably applies to filmmaker David Cronenberg, as he has delivered audiences a number of uncompromising and ambitious sci-fi and horror experiences over the years. His latest film, Crimes of the Future, looks to once again be offering audiences a compelling and grotesque glimpse into a possible future for society, with its red band trailer teasing the unsettling experience that will be unleashed on audiences in the coming weeks. Check out the all-new trailer for Crimes of the Future below before it hits theaters on June 3rd.

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed... Their mission -- to use Saul's notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, Lihi Kornowski, Tanaya Beatty, Nadia Litz, Yorgos Karamichos, and Yorgos Pirpassopoulos also star in the film, which Cronenberg wrote and directed.

Cronenberg's early efforts like Shivers, Rabid, and The Brood proved just how much he could accomplish with minimal budgets, with the films' storylines managing to unsettle audiences, as those frights being amplified by disturbing visuals. As his accomplishments earned him bigger opportunities, movies like Scanners, Videodrome, The Fly, and Dead Ringers continued to push boundaries even further, establishing himself as a seminal director in the world of genre film. Despite the drastic differences between each narrative, audiences always knew that witnessing a Cronenberg film would deliver gruesome visuals and the human body being mutilated in grotesque ways.

More recent films like A History of Violence, A Dangerous Method, and Eastern Promises have explored compelling concepts, though in more grounded and realistic settings, while still delivering viewers his filmmaking talents. Crimes of the Future looks to be fully embracing his roots in the world of sci-fi and horror.

Crimes of the Future lands in theaters on June 3rd.

Are you looking forward to seeing the new movie? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!