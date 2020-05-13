Kung Fu Given Series Order By The CW

✖

The CW has given a straight-to-series order to their upcoming Kung Fu series starring Olivia Liang, according to Deadline. The series is a reboot of the David Carradine-starring television series of the same name from the 1970s. The series, along with The Republic of Sarah which was also given a straight-to-series order on Tuesday, will join Superman & Lois and Walker on the network for the 2020-2021 season. Two other pilots, The Lost Boys and Maverick, are being "rolled" by the network at this time.

The original Kung Fu television series starred David Carradine as Kwai Chang Caine, the white/Chinese orphan who is taken in and trained at a Shaolin Temple. Caine eventually became a Shaolin priest and martial arts master. After his master was murdered by the Emperor's nephew, Caine avenged his master and earned a price on his head as a result. Caine then flees to America to reunite with his American family and finds his Shaolin values constantly force him to take a noble stand and fight for those who cannot fight for themselves.

Based upon that original series from Ed Spielman, The CW's Kung Fu is written by Christina M. Kim and stars Liang as a young Chinese American woman finds herself standing up for her community after a life-changing journey. You can check out the official series description below.

"In the new Kung Fu, a quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Chen (Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice -- all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her."

Martin Gero will executive produce the series via Gero's Quinn’s House production company along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Hanelle Culpepper was to direct the pilot and will co-executive produce. Warner Bros. Television will produce. Kim, Gero, and Berlanti Productions are all currently under overall deals at WBTV.

