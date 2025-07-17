New Alien: Earth Trailer Threatens the Planet With More Than Xenomorphs

FX and Hulu dropped a new trailer for Alien: Earth on Thursday, hinting that there are more threats than just xenomorphs in this series. We know the show is about a spaceship crash-landing on Earth, but it seems there’s more aboard the vessel than we previously predicted. The trailer includes voice-over narration by the character Morrow (Babou Ceesay), who explains, “This ship collected specimens. Five new lifeforms from distant planets. Monsters.” At the same time, the trailer shows a few glimpses of alien creatures, though they may be forms of the “ovamorph” egg we’ve seen in the series before. Whether these “monsters” are all xenomorphs or not, it sounds like we’ll be getting some new creature designs when Alien: Earth premieres on August 12th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thursday’s trailer includes several haunting shots of violence and destruction on the crashed spaceship, including evidence that the humans on board were attacked by facehuggers. That’s about what fans expected from this show already, but Morrow’s ominous words about a different threat are more surprising. At the very least, he seems to imply that there were other alien lifeforms onboard the ship at one point, and that perhaps they’re as monstrous as the xenomorph itself.

Play video

The trailer clearly shows one close-up shot of a goat or sheep, but considering this series takes place on earth, it’s likely this is an earthbound creature, not an alien that has coincidentally evolved to resemble one. Other than that, it we see a shot of something drooping down through a ceiling hatch that looks a bit like an upside down ovamorph. We know that the xenomorph takes on genes and characteristics from its hosts, so it’s possible this is just a unique variation of the life cycle we haven’t seen yet, but it could also be one of the new “monsters” Morrow warns about.

Of course, if there are new creature designs in this show, it would make sense for the producers to hold back the big reveal until it premieres. The Alien franchise thrives on suspense, and that should be just even more important in a TV series with a weekly release format. It’s also possible that all the alien lifeforms on this ship have been attacked by xenomorphs before it crashes, so that all we’ll see are five new variations on the monster we already know.

Either way, this will clearly be a creature feature for the ages. Alien: Earth kicks off with a two-episode premiere on FX and Hulu on Tuesday, August 12th. Previous Alien titles are streaming now on Hulu.