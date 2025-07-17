Netflix Streaming All Seasons of Mystery Series With 92% Rotten Tomatoes Score

If you’re looking for your next crime binge on Netflix, the streaming service has added four seasons of a critically acclaimed mystery that will definitely keep you hooked. What’s even better is that the series, which has a stellar 92% “Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes, follows an anthology format, giving viewers a fresh case to explore with each season.

Netflix recently added all 32 episodes of USA Network’s The Sinner to its lineup, giving subscribers four chilling crime mysteries to explore. The series stars Bill Pullman as Detective Harry Ambrose, who forms close bonds with his suspects as he attempts to get to the bottom of deadly crimes.

The Sinner first started in 2017 and saw Pullman star opposite Jessica Biel, who played a mother who seemingly unexpectedly killed a random person at the beach. Pullman returned to reprise his role as Ambrose in all three of the following seasons, each time partnered with new co-stars. The cast over the course of the series included Christopher Abbott, Carrie Coon, Tracy Letts, and Matt Bomer.

The series aired four seasons on USA between 2017 and 2021, each consisting of eight episodes. Netflix added the show in its entirety, giving TV fans the ability to binge all of Ambrose’s cases straight through.

What’s New on Netflix?

July has been a big month for Netflix, with titles like Sullivan’s Crossing, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Jaws all hitting the streamer’s lineup over the last few weeks. The biggest day for Netflix additions this month, however, came at the very start. The first day of July brought dozens of titles to the service, including Friday Night Lights and The Karate Kid.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s July 1st additions below!

17 Again

Annie (1982)

Blow

Born on the Fourth of July

Captain Phillips

The Deer Hunter

Friday Night Lights

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Horrible Bosses

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mom: Seasons 1-8

The Notebook

Pacific Rim

PAW Patrol Seasons 2-3

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

The Sweetest Thing

Tangerine

V for Vendetta

White Chicks

Yellowjackets: Season 2

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY