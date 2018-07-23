Kurt Sutter Reveals ‘Mayans MC’ Set Photo as He Prepares for September Premiere

Kurt Sutter posted a set photo from Mayans MC on Monday, right after a long weekend of teasing fans at San Diego Comic Con.

Sutter put a candid shot up on Twitter, showing J.D. Pardo in character as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes. In the foreground, a camera and a boom mic focused on the actor and his motorcycle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Back to the office, getting ready for September 4,” Sutter wrote, adding the hashtags associated with the show, as well as “behind the scenes.”

The tweet caught like wildfire, picking up dozens of retweets and more than 200 likes in less than an hour. The replies filled up too, with fans letting Sutter know just how excited they are for the show to hit their screens.

“I haven’t been this excited about a show in a long time!” one person wrote.

I havent been this excited about a show in a long time! — Bella La La (@NYBellaLaLa) July 23, 2018



“Im sooooo excited!!!” added another. “It’s not Jax but still [very] exciting.”

Im sooooo excited!!! It’s not Jax but still cery exciting😬 — Joi Behr (@mommybehr) July 23, 2018



Fans who were lucky enough to attend San Diego Comic Con over the weekend already have an idea of what the show will really look like. The first 13 minutes of the Sons of Anarchy spin-off were played during Sunday’s massive panel. The screening reportedly went over well.

Sutter also spoke to fans at the event, musing on what is different between this show and his other iconic biker creation. He said that the foundation off Sons of Anarchy‘s existing universe has allowed them to dig deeper on this new story, which is set three years after the previous show ended.

“One of the cool things about [Mayans] is we do something we never did on Sons. We never had a flashback on Sons, because I felt like it pulled you out of the world. But because of who EZ is, and the way his brain works, it’s organic to this show,” Sutter said.

EZ Reyes has replaced Jax Teller as the central figure of the new series. He is joined by a host of mostly new characters, played by a stellar cast including Clayton Cardenas, Emilio Rivera, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta.

At the panel, Sutter also addressed the new series’ blunt language, which is reportedly much stronger than that of Sons of Anarchy. The writers were given leave to use more curse words than before, for reasons even he did not understand.

“I’m not quite sure where the shift has happened, but there is a lot more freedom in terms of language and we will be able to say ‘f–’ on FX,” Sutter said. “I always do a ‘f–’ inventory at the end of every script and go, ‘Oh, that’s way too much.’”

True to his word, the short clip reportedly contained no less than four instances of the F-word.

Mayans MC premieres its 10-episode first season Sept. 4 on FX.